Upgrade your Storage Options with New Tasmanian Tiger Tac Pouches

Knoxville, Tenn. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., offers five new tactical pouches for greater modularity and customization on vests, plate carriers, or backpacks: the TT Tac Pouch 1.1, TT Tac Pouch 4.1, TT Tac Pouch 5.1, TT Tac Pouch 6.1, and TT Tac Pouch 7.1. These new accessory pouches are enhanced with many different features. All of the pouches are easily accessible with wrap-around zippers, which allows them to lay open flat. On the interior, each is designed with various elastic loops, mesh pockets, and hook-and-loop patches. All have the MOLLE reverse system. The 5.1, 6.1, and 7.1 have a zippered compartment on the front to store documents, etc.

The new, smart design of the TT Tac Pouch 1.1 features an extra-wide zipped opening with a MOLLE reverse system. The inside of the accessory pouch features flat mesh pockets and elastic loops. It also features a strap system to hold additional equipment. Made from Cordura® 700 den (Multicam 500 den), the TT Tac Pouch 1.1 weighs 3 oz. (85 g.) and measures 6 x 4 x 1.4 in. (15 x 10 x 4 cm). Needs two MOLLE loops. Available in Black, Olive, Coyote, and Multicam. MSRP $22.95 and $25.95 for the Multicam.

The second new pouch is the TT Tac Pouch 4.1 featuring an extra-wide zipped opening with a MOLLE reverse system. This accessory pouch features flat mesh pockets inside and elastic loops. It also features a strap system to hold additional equipment. Made from Cordura 700 den (Multicam 500 den), the TT Tac Pouch 4.1 weighs 2.8 oz. (80 g.) and measures 4 x 6 x 1.5 in. (10 x 15 x 4 cm). Needs four MOLLE loops. Available in Black, Olive, Coyote, and Multicam. MSRP $22.95 and $25.95 for the Multicam.

The third new pouch is the TT Tac Pouch 5.1 featuring a front compartment with a zipper and hook-and-loop patch on the inside (loop). It also features a large opening, flat mesh pockets inside, elastic loops, a strap system to hold additional equipment, and a MOLLE reverse system. Made from Cordura 700 den (Multicam 500 den), the TT Tac Pouch 5.1 weighs 5 oz. (140 g.) and measures 6 x 6 x 2.3 in. (15 x 15 x 6 cm). Needs four MOLLE loops. Available in Black, Olive, Coyote, and Multicam. MSRP $34.95 and $39.95 for the Multicam.

The TT Tac Pouch 6.1, the fourth new pouch for 2021, comes with a flat mesh pocket inside that can be opened from two sides. It features a hook-and-loop patch on the inside (loop) and a hook-and-loop strip on the front of the pouch for a name tag. It has an extra-wide zipped opening and a MOLLE reverse system. It also comes equipped with a zip compartment on the front, elastic loops, and a strap system to hold additional equipment. Needs four MOLLE loops. Made from Cordura 700 den (Multicam 500 den), the TT Tac Pouch 6.1 weighs 5.5 oz. (160 g.) and measures 7.8 x 6 x 2.3 in. (20 x 15 x 6 cm). Available in Black, Olive, Coyote, and Multicam. MSRP $34.95 and $39.95 for the Multicam.

The final new pouch in the series is the TT Tac Pouch 7.1. This accessory pouch features a large opening and a MOLLE reverse system. The inside has MOLLE hook-and-loop, flat mesh pockets, and elastic loops. Like the TT Tac Pouch 6.1, this pouch also features a hook-and-loop strip on the front of the pouch for a name tag. It features a strap system to hold additional equipment. Needs four MOLLE loops. Made from Cordura 700 den (Multicam 500 den), the TT Tac Pouch 7.1 is the largest of the pouches weighing 6.5 oz (185 g.) and measuring 9 x 6 x 2.3 in. (24 x 15 x 6 cm). Available in Black, Olive, Coyote, and Multicam. MSRP $39.95 and $44.95 for the Multicam.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com