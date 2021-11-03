U.S. Administration & Congress Operating Outside The Bounds Of The Constitution

Opinion
New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Executive Branch, the Office of the President of the United States, is operating in contradistinction to its Constitutional directive in defiance to the “TAKE CARE” CLAUSE of the Constitution.
Article 2, Section 2 of the Constitution says, in pertinent part, that the U.S. President “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”
This isn’t a suggestion or wish. This is an obligation and one that the present Administration has not only flaunted but has dismissed out-of-hand.
And the Legislative Branch, Congress, is failing to heed its salient obligation to Nation, Constitution, and People, in contradistinction to the “NECESSARY AND PROPER” CLAUSE of the Constitution.
As set forth in Article 1, Section 8, Clause 18 of the Constitution, it is the function of Congress,
“To make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.”
The Neo-Marxist Pelosi-Schumer-controlled Congress extracts from the “NECESSARY AND PROPER” CLAUSE only what it wants.
But, this clause DOES NOT grant to Congress unlimited power to alter the Constitution as it wishes, outside the strict bounds set by the Constitution.
“The Necessary and Proper Clause does not vest Congress with any power to alter constitutional structure by statute. Congress may only use that Clause to assist itself and the other branches by providing the means for carrying into execution a power already possessed by a branch of the federal government.” “The President’s Power to Execute the Laws, 104 Yale, L.J., 541, by Steven G. Calabresi, Associate Professor, Northwestern University School of Law; J.D. Yale University; and Saikrishna B. Prakash, J.D., Yale University.
The only way Congress can change the Constitution, lawfully, is through the Amendment process. That process is set forth in Article 5 of the Constitution. It is a difficult, complex, time-consuming task; deliberately so.
This is as the Founders made it,,, lest unscrupulous, ruthless individuals in Government attempt to utilize the Constitution to corrupt it, transforming the Government operating under Republicanism into Authoritarianism or Totalitarianism.
But, even if the Pelosi-Schumer Congress or some other unscrupulous Congress could convince enough States to cede power to it, through the Article 5 Amendment process, this would amount to the shredding of the doctrine of Federalism.
The amendment process would drastically alter the framework of Government grounded on REPUBLICANISM. But that is the goal: to dismantle a free Constitutional Republic, unimpeded. It would be an impossible task, as well it should.
A massive reconfiguration of the Federal Government even if attempted lawfully, through the application of the Article 5 amendment process, would require:
- REPEAL OF THE BILL OF RIGHTS OF THE CONSTITUTION
- REVISION OF ARTICLE 4 OF THE CONSTITUTION
Let us look at this more closely tomorrow. To be continued.
About The Arbalest Quarrel:
Arbalest Group created `The Arbalest Quarrel’ website for a special purpose. That purpose is to educate the American public about recent Federal and State firearms control legislation. No other website, to our knowledge, provides as deep an analysis or as thorough an analysis. Arbalest Group offers this information free.
For more information, visit: www.arbalestquarrel.com.
Thank God the elections in NJ and VA turned out like they did last night including all other changes. I think that in the most important races that it was a full sweep except for NY mayor. Thank you Republicans and to the democrats that finally see the light and are getting tired of the government thinking they know what is best for us and ruling over us. Telling any adult that they should have no say in their children’s education was a big mistake. Teaching them about gay sex with illustrations that are to xxx for tv is wrong… Read more »
@music,Is Murphy out in NJ too? The mid-terms will put the liberal socialist scum out of business. 8Nov’22 can’t get here soon enough for me.
I concur. I also think that the democrats will learn nothing from this. The party will continue to be run by marxists, who see the rest of this term as their opportunity to fix things so that they never lose power and change the relationship between we the people and government, forever.
You know, I am so sick of this Fake News. I was on the wrong channel I guess because I watch the left to see what they are puking to the sheeple for breakfast. It looks like NJ is not final on Fox and the demon rat is ahead right now.
You cant trust any news channel anymore. They should stop referring to them as news and say propaganda instead.
Democrats seem to always win in the tri state area funny the people scream about the mayors & governors who win elections there. More of the same to come after the 2020 election they will get better at hiding all the dishonest behavior.
Fox news has been traded to the wives of the owners of the network and they are democrats.
awaiting approval. Not one cuss word, no call to arms and only true, proven factual statements. I guess the words Fake News are now considered to be inflammatory or maybe it was sheeple.