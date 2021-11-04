U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- We live in a wicked world. Not only are there thugs and low breeds running rampant, once arrested, liberal judges immediately release them from jail and coddle them like they’re the victims of society. Even the newly elected Vice President tweeted for people to donate to a fund to bail out BLM and Antifa thugs that were burning and looting our cities.

Versacarry Delta Carry IWB Holster

The same liberals that are taking the above actions are also pushing to defund the police. So don’t expect to be able to call for help from the police. A while back I was driving by a neighborhood park and some joker hopped up on meth was roughing up a girl right in front of all of the little kids, soccer games, kids on jungle gyms, etc. When I got even with them, he head-butted the young lady that was 5 months pregnant. It sickened me.

I called the cops but it took them 5 minutes and 19 seconds to get there. I had just checked out of a hospital and was on blood thinners so if I’d gotten hit, it would have killed me. But luckily I was prepared to stop him or at best he’d of beat her senseless and have aborted the baby and at worst have killed her.

So it is pretty clear if you want to protect your family and loved ones then you had better be prepared to do so yourself. In the above scenario, I was just driving down to the local grocery store, not 1-mile from my house.

Why Is Carrying in a Holster Such a Big Deal?

If you decide to carry then you need to do so responsibly. You may not have thought of it but carrying your pistol in a holster is being responsible. Here’s why I say this. If you’re carrying a Glock unholstered on the truck seat beside you it can fire off if you inadvertently press your hand down to push up in the seat if you happen to hit the trigger. So you ALWAYS want the trigger covered. Especially if you’re carrying a bear pistol in the mountains where a twig or limb can scrap you and grab the trigger.

The 2nd reason you should carry in a holster is to keep items/debris out of the trigger guard and barrel. Once I pulled my small auto out of my pocket only to discover that a roll of mints was sideways in the trigger guard against the trigger. That would have been bad in a panic situation. Or, what if it had been a Glock? It’d have likely shot off.

And the 3rd reason to carry in a holster is to keep it handy and readily accessible. If you’re about to get jumped you don’t want to have to say excuse me sir, my pistol is buried somewhere down here in my backpack or purse. Please set down and enjoy a cigarette for a moment while I retrieve it.

Oops, my mistake, I guess it’s back in my truck. Enjoy another cigarette while I run back and get it. Please don’t rape or kill my kids until I get back.

So with the above said, let’s get into today’s Product Review. For doodling around town or running errands, a little Bersa Thunder .380 is handy to carry but what if a pit bull attacks you? I had one charge me a while back while I was walking into a restaurant. A .45 is nice for bigger jobs.

I have a holster for my 1911 but I thought I’d upgrade so I grabbed a Versa Delta Carry IWB Holster. Not only is the Versa Delta Carry IWB Holster a nice-looking holster, it is also very functional. I love leather holsters and at first glance, I thought that it was leather but it is actually a hybrid leather/foam. The foam is comfortable to carry and should reduce holster wear on your sidearm.

The Versa Delta Carry IWB Holster has a raised protective backing that keeps the pistol from contacting you. On the backside it is padded. These two features make it a comfortable holster to carry.

I like the clip. It is a super stout clip and I don’t think would pop loose in any situation short of a nuclear blast. The pistol doesn’t snap tightly into place in this holster but it holds my pistol in place fine. It’s offered in left or right-hand options. The MSRP is $44.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

Versacarry Delta Carry IWB Features:

• Inside the Waistband Holster

• Raised Protective Backing

• Ultra-Plush Padded Back

• Easy On/Off Clip

• Soft Interior to Protect Finish

• Minimal Size with Maximum Comfort

• Hybrid Leather/Foam Construction

• Left-Hand Models Available

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”