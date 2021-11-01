Winchester Named Ammunition Manufacturer of the Year

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) has recognized Winchester Ammunition as the Ammunition Manufacturer of the Year. The recent award was presented at the 2021 NASGW Annual Meeting and Expo in Columbus, Ohio.

“On behalf of our more than 4,000 Winchester employees, this is an incredible accomplishment, and we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to our customers,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “This testament to the hard work and consistent efforts that our employees put in every day.”

Each year, the NASGW awards the top optics, accessory, ammunition, and firearms manufacturers that best demonstrate a commitment to the two-step distribution process and that provide outstanding value and service. Wholesaler members evaluate the performance of manufacturers on four key criteria: distribution policy; marketing, sales and promotion; logistics and operations; and NASGW and industry support.

