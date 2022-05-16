Armed Citizens Defend Themselves at Home and in Public

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Heather Reeves joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?
First story- Do you have a firearm nearby at night?
It is a little before 10 in the evening on a Thursday night. You are at home with your three children. You hear glass breaking. You get up and grab your firearm. Someone has broken into the laundry room window at the back of your home. You get between your children’s room and the laundry. The intruder breaks through a second door to enter your home. That is when you shoot the intruder. Now, he turns and goes back into the laundry room and out the window. Your kids are crying, but unhurt. You call 911.
You put your gun away and talk to the police when they arrive. Police find your attacker in your backyard sitting on a chair and bleeding from two gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS transports him, but he dies on the way to the hospital.
You are not charged with a crime.
Second Story- Are you armed in public?
You are out with friends. It is about three in the morning when two men rush into the bar. They are wearing hoodies, masks, gloves, and waving guns. They say they will shoot everyone if we don’t had over our cash.
You own a gun. You’re carrying concealed this morning. The robbers are busy collecting the money and valuables when you see your turn. You shoot the robber closest to you several times. You turn to the other robber but he is running from the bar. You stop shooting.
The robber dropped his gun. Once his gun is secure, you holster your firearm. Other people are already calling 911. You talk to the police once they arrive.
Security video shows the robber run from the bar and jump into the waiting getaway car. One news story says that your attacker died at the hospital. Another news story says he was declared dead at the scene. The police said your robbers were armed with airsoft guns.
You are not charged with a crime.
Third story- Are you armed as you walk down the street?
You are walking down the street. A man rides his bike past you and then stops and turns around. You are a woman, and it is uncomfortable to be approached by homeless men. The stranger asks you for money. You say no. He asks again, but this time he pulls a gun out of his pants and points it at you.
You run away and hide behind a dumpster. You draw your own gun and point it at your attacker. You shout for help and people from across the street see you. Your attacker rides away on his bike. You call 911.
You put your gun away and give a statement to the police. Officers interviewed the people at the gas station across the street. They arrest a suspect nearby, and you identify him as your attacker. He is carrying a BB gun and is arrested for intimidation.
You are arrested for carrying a firearm without a license. Permitless carry in Indiana does not go into effect for another 60 days. You are released and not charged.
Tag- No shots fired
Fourth story- Are you armed as you return home?
You get back home at 8 in the morning. You open our door and see two strangers tearing the place apart. You draw your firearm and tell them to stop. They rush toward you, and you shoot them. One of them gets away. You stay at the scene and call 911.
You holster your firearm and give the police a brief report. News stories don’t mention if the intruders broke in or if someone left a door or window unlocked. Emergency Medical Services takes one of your attackers to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Your intruder is 14 years old. You are not charged with a crime.
A discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.
About Rob Morse
Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, Clash Daily, Second Call Defense, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.
The burglar in that fourth story will now be counted as a “Child victim of gun violence”
I’m just curios what state the 2nd story happened in. It occurred in a bar is what caught my attention. The story had a very happy ending.
Will County Sheriff’s said one of the armed robbers who went into Ryan’s Pub in Frankfort,Il early Saturday morning was shot and killed.all these stories come from self defense podcast and are linked at that site to the original news story
so you can read it and follow ups
rob also maintained the links ,right click title of story and open in a new window it is nice that all the information they have is there
bet the idiot friends in story two wont threaten anyone again
One certainly won’t. The other probably won’t use a fake gun again.
I would hope they learned ,do the crime pay with your life