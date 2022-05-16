Armed Citizens Defend Themselves at Home and in Public

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Heather Reeves joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

It is a little before 10 in the evening on a Thursday night. You are at home with your three children. You hear glass breaking. You get up and grab your firearm. Someone has broken into the laundry room window at the back of your home. You get between your children’s room and the laundry. The intruder breaks through a second door to enter your home. That is when you shoot the intruder. Now, he turns and goes back into the laundry room and out the window. Your kids are crying, but unhurt. You call 911.

You put your gun away and talk to the police when they arrive. Police find your attacker in your backyard sitting on a chair and bleeding from two gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS transports him, but he dies on the way to the hospital.

You are not charged with a crime.

You are out with friends. It is about three in the morning when two men rush into the bar. They are wearing hoodies, masks, gloves, and waving guns. They say they will shoot everyone if we don’t had over our cash.

You own a gun. You’re carrying concealed this morning. The robbers are busy collecting the money and valuables when you see your turn. You shoot the robber closest to you several times. You turn to the other robber but he is running from the bar. You stop shooting.

The robber dropped his gun. Once his gun is secure, you holster your firearm. Other people are already calling 911. You talk to the police once they arrive.

Security video shows the robber run from the bar and jump into the waiting getaway car. One news story says that your attacker died at the hospital. Another news story says he was declared dead at the scene. The police said your robbers were armed with airsoft guns.

You are not charged with a crime.

You are walking down the street. A man rides his bike past you and then stops and turns around. You are a woman, and it is uncomfortable to be approached by homeless men. The stranger asks you for money. You say no. He asks again, but this time he pulls a gun out of his pants and points it at you.

You run away and hide behind a dumpster. You draw your own gun and point it at your attacker. You shout for help and people from across the street see you. Your attacker rides away on his bike. You call 911.

You put your gun away and give a statement to the police. Officers interviewed the people at the gas station across the street. They arrest a suspect nearby, and you identify him as your attacker. He is carrying a BB gun and is arrested for intimidation.

You are arrested for carrying a firearm without a license. Permitless carry in Indiana does not go into effect for another 60 days. You are released and not charged.

Tag- No shots fired

You get back home at 8 in the morning. You open our door and see two strangers tearing the place apart. You draw your firearm and tell them to stop. They rush toward you, and you shoot them. One of them gets away. You stay at the scene and call 911.

You holster your firearm and give the police a brief report. News stories don’t mention if the intruders broke in or if someone left a door or window unlocked. Emergency Medical Services takes one of your attackers to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Your intruder is 14 years old. You are not charged with a crime.

