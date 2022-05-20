CMC Triggers to Unveil New Triggers at NRA Annual Meeting and Exhibits

Fort Worth, Texas (Ammoland.com) – CMC Triggers Corp., a Texas-based, family-owned and operated company designing and producing quality aftermarket gun parts, will be unveiling two new single-stage, drop-in triggers for the AR15/AR10: the CCT™ Hybrid Tiger Stripe and the Southern Teal. The new triggers will drop at the CMC Triggers booth #1859 at the NRA 2022 Annual Meetings & Exhibits, to be held May 27 – 29, 2022 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

The new self-contained, easy to install, drop-in triggers are made from 8620 allow steel and S7 tool steel with machined tolerances of +/_ .001”. Both are available with small, large, or M&P 15/22 pin sets, and come with the CMC Anti-Walk Pin set. Like all of CMC Trigger’s Texas-made products, the Hybrid Tiger Stripe and Southern Teal are hand-assembled and hand-tested and come with a lifetime 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

The CCT Hybrid Tiger Stripe drop-in, combat style trigger features CMC’s patented flat trigger design combined with the comfort of the classic curve trigger into a hybrid trigger of exceptional smooth feel, ultra-clean 2.5 lb. break with a superior lock time, and super-fast trigger reset. The Hybrid Tiger Stripe features a camo tiger stripe pattern finish.

The Southern Teal drop-in, single-stage curved bow trigger is for the shooter who likes a traditional classic curved trigger with CMC’s exceptional smooth feel and clean break. Finished in a matte black with a Gulf coast “Teal” blue trigger, the Southern Teal CMC trigger offers superior lock time with lightning-fast positive reset.

Available online at CMC Triggers with an MSRP of $215.00 each for the Tiger Stripe and the Southern Teal. Please allow up to 15 days for shipping.

Stop by booth 1859 to see CMC Triggers, SOUSA Optics, and SanTan Tactical at the NRA 2022 Annual Meeting & Exhibits in the George R. Brown Convention Center, downtown Houston, Texas, May 27 – 29.

About CMC Triggers Corp.:

CMC Trigger Corp., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the family-owned and operated aftermarket gun parts company is best known for its AR15/10 Original Drop-in Trigger Group. Building on its success in the highly competitive aftermarket gun parts business, CMC continues to introduce new products based on CMC’s state-of-the-art design, experience, and knowledge in manufacturing and materials, and precision manufacturing. No product is released to CMC’s customers until it passes our fastidious quality control and relentless testing.

CMC Triggers Corp. is proud to provide our civilian, law enforcement, and military customers with the finest aftermarket gun parts and accessories. CMC offers a 100 Percent Satisfaction Guarantee and Lifetime Warranty on everything we build and sell.