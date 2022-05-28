Colt Introduces King Cobra Target 22lr Revolver

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Colt’s Manufacturing is proud to introduce its newest snake gun—the King Cobra Target 22 LR at the National Rifle Association Annual Meetings. From competition to plinking and small game hunting, this baby Cobra does it all and packs 10-rounds of .22 LR in its cylinder.

Exceptionally solid and all-American built, the King Cobra Target 22 LR was designed and made to be shot—a lot! Expect to see these revolvers at the many formal and informal rimfire competitions at gun clubs around the nation. Don’t be surprised when the winners of these competitions are using the King Cobra Target 22 LR.

The King Cobra Target 22 LR features US forged stainless steel construction. The one-piece stainless steel barrel is built for the utmost accuracy, topped with an adjustable target rear sight, fiber optic front sight, and Hogue® overmolded rubber grips.

“We are very excited to debut this new baby snake to our customers at NRA Annual Meetings,” said Justin Baldini, VP of Product Strategy, Colt CZ-USA. “Shooting .22 LR is such an important part of shooting sports. It’s where we come to learn as a beginner; and where we return as seasoned shooters to cost-effectively enjoy more time at the range. We’re confident that new and old Colt fans will love what we’ve done with the new King Cobra 22 LR.”

The King Cobra Target 22 LR is available with 4-inch and 6-inch barrel lengths, and both feature a 1:16RH rifling twist.

Colt: Still making history.

About Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is one of the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of firearms. The company has supplied civilian, military, and law enforcement customers in the United States and throughout the world for more than 175 years. Its subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. Colt operates its manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Conn., and Kitchener, Ontario.