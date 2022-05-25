Colt’s Pro-Shooter Justine Williams Keeps on Winning!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Colt Firearms is committed to designing the best firearms for the competitive shooter, and no shooter embodies that commitment more than Justine Williams. Recently, Williams put her skill to the test and walked away with numerous 2021 championships. Among Justine’s 2021 accomplishments were the following:

2021 USPSA PCC Ladies National Champion

2021 USPSA Limited Ladies National Champion

2021 USPSA L10 Ladies National Champion

2021 2Gun Open Ladies National Champion

“My biggest accomplishment for 2021 was winning the 2021 USPSA PCC Ladies National title,” Justine noted. “This has been a goal of mine now for almost two years, and it felt so good after all that hard work and time it took to achieve it.” “Colt is incredibly proud of Justine and her performance this past year,” said Paul Spitale, Executive VP of Commercial Business at Colt Firearms. “We’re very excited about this year for Justine and are confident that she will continue to be a solid ambassador for our sport for years to come.”

Justine will be on hand for a meet & greet at the Colt booth, #2614, during NRA’s Annual Meetings in Houston, Texas, May 27-29, 2022.

For more information on USPSA membership and upcoming matches, please visit https://uspsa.org/

About Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is one of the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of firearms. The company has supplied civilian, military, and law enforcement customers in the United States and throughout the world for more than 175 years. Its subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. Colt operates its manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Conn., and Kitchener, Ontario.