CZ-USA Introduces Two 457 Rimfire Rifles Configured for Lefties

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The wait is over for southpaw shooters coveting CZ’s latest generation of precision rimfire rifles. CZ-USA proudly introduces two left-hand 457 rifles – the Varmint in .22 LR and American in .22 LR or .22 WMR – tailored for left-hand shooters.

These new models inherit the advanced features of the CZ 457 series of bolt action rifles but with left-hand comfort and ease of use. The bolt, push-to-fire safety, and a separate bolt extractor control mirror right-hand rifle models for left-hand comfort. The striker status indicator located at the rear of the bolt provides a quick visual check while hunting or competition shooting. A shortened 60° bolt throw allows rapid and convenient reloading and increases clearance between the bolt and mounted optics.

CZ 457 rifles feature an adjustable trigger mechanism with a low trigger pull weight, creep, and customizable travel. The Varmint and American both feature Turkish walnut stocks with checkering on the grip and forend. With the use of an exceptionally durable anti-corrosion finish for moisture and protection, the external metal parts hold up great in the field and make maintenance a breeze.

Barrels are cold hammer-forged, producing constancy from breach to muzzle and exceptional accuracy; each uses the industry-standard 1:16 twist and includes a threaded muzzle. The Varmint model has a shorter barrel with a heavy profile than the American’s light profile and longer barrel. The improved modular system of the CZ 457 allows for barrels in various cartridges from the previous CZ 455 series. The reliable 5-shot detachable polymer magazines used in this current series are compatible with past generations of CZ rimfire rifles.

The new Left-Hand CZ 457 Varmint and American include all the outstanding features of the series configured on the ‘correct’ side tailored for left-handed shooters. For more information, visit cz-usa.com.

CZ 457 (American & Varmint) Left-hand Features:

Bolt handle is located on the left side Push-to-fire Safety on the left side Bolt opens with safety on Adjustable (weight and travel) trigger mechanism Turkish walnut stock Cold hammer-forged barrel; threaded muzzle 60° bolt throw allows quick and convenient reloading Detachable, Polymer magazine





CZ 457 American Left-hand Specifications:

SKU: 02390, 02391 Caliber: .22 LR; .22 WMR Magazine Capacity: 5 Sights: None; Integrated 11 mm dovetail Barrel: Cold hammer-forged; 24-inch, light profile Stock: Turkish walnut; American-style Twist Rate: 1:16 Trigger Mech: Fully adjustable Trigger Pull Weight: 2.25 lbs – 4 lbs Magazine: Detachable Length of Pull: 13.75-inches Weight: 6.17-Lbs Safety: Two-position; Push-to-fire safety MSRP: $589.00





CZ 457 Varmint Left-hand Specifications:

SKU: 02392 Caliber: .22 LR Magazine Capacity: 5 Sights: None; Integrated 11 mm dovetail Barrel: Cold hammer-forged; 20-inch, heavy profile Stock: Turkish walnut; Varmint-style Twist Rate: 1:16 Trigger Mech: Fully adjustable Trigger Pull Weight: 2.25 lbs – 4 lbs Magazine: Detachable Length of Pull: 13.75-inches Weight: 7.08-Lbs Safety: Two-position; Push-to-fire safety MSRP: $625.00



About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM