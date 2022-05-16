Delaware Man Sentenced for Stealing Firearms From Licensed Gun Dealer

Editors Note: The following press release is directly from ATF. Regular readers of AmmoLand News know our stance on the unaccountable Federal Agency: No comment. We invite our readers to leave their hard-hitting insights in the comments below.

WILMINGTON, Del. – -(Ammoland.com)- David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that Naushad Khan, age 24 of Wilmington, was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for stealing numerous guns from a federal firearms licensee and for possession of a stolen firearm. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence.

Court records show that, during the early morning hours of May 31, 2020, Khan and four co-conspirators broke into American Sportsman, a federally licensed firearms dealer in Newark, on three separate occasions, stealing a total of 35 firearms. During the first burglary, Khan remained outside as his co-conspirators broke into the store and removed as many handguns and shotguns as they could in two minutes. Khan then returned with two additional co-conspirators and broke into the store two more times. Khan was the only individual present during all three burglaries. Eleven stolen firearms have since been recovered by law enforcement, but the location of the remaining two dozen guns is unknown. Co-defendants Nahsiem McInstosh and Derris Lloyd have pled guilty and are pending sentencing. Investigators continue to search for the remaining firearms and investigate the involvement of the two additional, currently unidentified, co-conspirators.

The government argued for an enhanced sentence based on two aggravating factors: first, that the firearms were stolen during the civil unrest related to George Floyd’s murder; and second, that the stolen firearms were likely sold to persons who could not legally possess guns.

“Ready access to illegal guns endangers lives. Stolen guns give dangerous felons the ability to destroy our communities, shot by shot. Of the eleven firearms that have been recovered, four have been linked through preliminary ballistic testing to other shootings and homicides in Delaware and Pennsylvania. My office will continue to work with all of our partners in law enforcement to hold accountable those who steal guns and sell them to criminals,” stated U.S. Attorney Weiss.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe and Daniel Logan prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Delaware State Police.

