Federal Introduces New 22 WMR Punch Ammo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Expanding on the line of personal defense ammo for rimfire platforms, Federal Ammunition is unveiling its new 22 WMR load at the 2022 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits. Punch 22 WMR is propelled at extreme velocities and engineered to minimize expansion to hit critical penetration depths even through short-barrel handguns.

The new 22 WMR along with other new products from Federal Ammunition will be on display in booth #2423, May 27-29, 2022, at the 2022 NRA show held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

“After the launch of the Punch 22 LR we saw the great response to that round and wanted to expand the options,” said Federal’s Rimfire Product Director, Rick Stoeckel, “The Punch 22 WMR continues to allow rimfire users to have effective performance but now in the magnum cartridge.”

Punch 22 WMR expands on the line of Federal Premium Punch Personal Defense options, now in the 22 Win. Mag. Rimfire cartridge. The Punch 22 WMR features a 45-grain nickel-plated lead-core bullet. This bullet is designed for maximum penetration needed in personal defense scenarios. This new load has gone through rigorous testing for reliability and function. The case of the Punch 22 WMR is nickel-plated for easier extraction and corrosion resistance.

“The success of the bullet designed for the Punch 22 LR easily transferred to the WMR,” continued Stoeckel. “The larger 45 grain bullet and extreme velocities in the Punch 22 WMR allows this to be a great round for popular 22 WMR revolvers.”

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

