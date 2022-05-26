FPC Statement on Calls for Gun-Control Following Mass Murders

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- No words can adequately express the pain and loss caused by the mass killing of innocent people—including children—at the hands of manifest evil. We grieve for the lives lost and convey our deepest sympathies to those affected by these heinous acts.

Time and time again, we see that evil people intent on causing death, injury, and chaos simply ignore the thousands of federal, state, and local criminal laws that prohibit acts like murder, terrorism, and assault, wreaking havoc until they voluntarily cease, commit suicide, or are stopped by others—usually armed individuals.

Anti-rights politicians, special interest agitators, and the corporate press have—yet again—disgustingly commandeered these tragedies in a rush to enact their agenda of disarmament and authoritarianism. They offer false hope in support of a radical ideology to separate people from their human rights, often at the very moment that the People are most vulnerable and most acutely need to exercise those very rights.

Those who oppose human liberty would have us choose between being disarmed or facing incarceration, locked in a cage for peaceably keeping and bearing arms, as is our right. But fundamental rights are not subject to the tyranny of the majority, and thus, we reject this proposition.

The government has no duty to protect you—you are, and always have been, your own first responder. There will always be weapons in the hands of evil. The only question is whether you are armed and ready to defend life and liberty against that evil. The fundamental human right to keep and bear arms does not come from the government or the Constitution. Our rights exist because we are human, and FPC will continue to defend and restore them.

