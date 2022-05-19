New Jersey “Mandatory Jail” Bill Scheduled for Today

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today at 10:00 a.m., the Senate Law & Public Safety Committee is scheduled to consider S.513, legislation that would create a rebuttable presumption of no bail for gun offenses. While everyone can agree that serious gun crimes should be treated harshly, this bill is constructed in a manner that could result in unintended consequences. Earlier this year, the Assembly made amendments to their version of the bill after serious issues were brought to the attention of lawmakers. However, despite similar conversations in the Senate, significant problems still remain in S.513.
CLICK HERE TAKE ACTION!
This bill still has mandatory jail time for simple possessory offenses. Stopping for gas on the way to the range or widows transporting their spouses’ firearms to the police station could result in serious legal consequences, and under this bill, the person would sit in jail until the matter is resolved. These possessory offenses should be exempted. This legislation should focus on serious violent crimes instead of allowing hyper-technical violations to be treated the same as murderers.
Your immediate help is needed! Please contact your Senator and respectfully request that they either amend S.513 or oppose it.
About NRA-ILA:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
“… no bail for gun offenses.”
All others go free.
Another good reason to avoid New Jersey.
November’s election was again another democratic win after a sure loose for the governor. Revolving door justice release the dangerous and the mentally disturbed back on the street. This continues so to enact unconstitutional laws that pursue the democratic agenda. Move stop paying the highest tax rates leave the state to the illegals who will bankrupt the sanctuary city and state .
If LaPewCo hadn’t grifted $1B of our money every 3-4yrs NJ & the USA would be in better shape
Right,there is no telling how many really great things the NRA could had done promoting and advancing our 2A freedoms with all the money that SOB has stolen over the years. But instead the former NRA can only take credit for things they had nothing to do with. Lock Lapierre and most his BOD up !
Yep. Assuming NRA would’ve used our $ for 2A, not to ‘compromise’ it.
Faux A grades-donations-orange alerts etc in return for personal quid pro quo for lobbyists-dirs-officers-staff are part of The Big Grift. e.g. Why did NRA go into a little sheriff race, give a faux A, Alert & cash to an openly anti-gun challenger, taking out a pro-gun incumbent by a hair? In LaPew’s pet ad agency’s county. Coincidence? I think not.
What did LaPew, his minions & ad agency pals get for selling out 2A?
https://waronguns.blogspot.com/search?q=sheriff+brown