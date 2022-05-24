New This Week on Shooting USA – USPSA Multi-Gun Nationals

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s the championship of run-and-gun competition with pistol, rifle, and shotgun and this time there is some serious running involved on the stages of fire set up at a new range venue in South Carolina. Our cameras are running with the top competitors to show you all the action in the race for the national titles.

Plus, the drama on the king’s highways that brought about the original coach guns of old England, that are now History’s Guns.

And then, thousands of turkey hunting enthusiasts gather for the National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual meeting and new product show in Nashville. We’re taking you there to see what’s new for turkey in 2022. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

This Week, Our Team is off to Columbia, Missouri to cover the richest handgun tournament in the shooting sports, The Bianchi Cup.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at a new lower price per month.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 29th Year

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America’s Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com