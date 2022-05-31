NEW This Week on Shooting USA – USPSA Racegun Nationals

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s the fastest of the run-and-gun handgun championship competitions. The Racegun Nationals brings in the top shooters in the Open Division, with all enhancements allowed, from high-cap magazines to compensators, and red-dot optics, drawn from skeletonized holsters to be very quick on target.

Plus, the Limited Division, limited to high-capacity magazines, but without compensators or optics.

Then it’s the story of the M-60 that’s been putting heavy firepower downrange for more than 60 years. And is now one of History’s Guns.

Then a profile of the all-girls St. Mary’s Trap Team, starting with beginners, but learning well enough to take top honors with the support of their coaches and parents.

And James Jean is going for a long shot in the wind that can be described as Impossible.

More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Resolve to get out shooting more as the price and availability of ammo starts easing in the market. And buy some high-performance carry ammo to stay ready in dangerous times.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 29th Year

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America’s Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com