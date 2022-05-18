Oklahoma House Passes Firearm Discrimination Prevention Measure

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the Oklahoma House passed pro-gun, firearm discrimination prevention legislation, House Bill 3144. House Bill 3144 hinges on one final Senate vote before heading to Governor Stitt’s desk! Please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 3144.

House Bill 3144 expands free enterprise by prohibiting companies that discriminate in the provision of their financial services against the firearm and ammunition industry, from entering into contracts with government entities in the state. Some companies believe they are morally superior to the good people of Oklahoma, and HB 3144 ensures that they are prevented from benefitting from discriminatory practices.

According to industry surveys, nearly 75% of firearm industry members have been denied financial services solely because of their affiliation with the firearm industry. These practices also extend to businesses that sell hunting equipment, teach firearm safety courses, make gun safes, etc.

Again, please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 3144.​

