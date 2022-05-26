SIG SAUER Brings 10mm Power with P320-XTEN

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to introduce the P320-XTEN featuring all the performance and reliability of the P320 chambered in the very formidable 10mm caliber.

“The P320-XTEN is the most powerful P320 SIG has ever built combining the features of our XSERIES models with the punch of the 10mm round. The superiority of this pistol begins with the all new XSERIES grip module, designed specifically for 10mm and 45 AUTO calibers, featuring the XSERIES deep trigger undercut, extended beavertail, and aggressive stippling for a high grip making recoil easier to manage,” began Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “Another premium feature of the P320-XTEN is the 5” bull barrel. The additional mass and weight of the barrel absorbs the power of the round lowering recoil and providing exceptional accuracy shot after shot for the premium performance you expect from a P320 and an XESRIES model to become the P320-XTEN.”

The SIG SAUER P320-XTEN is a 10mm, striker-fired pistol featuring a polymer XSERIES 10mm / 45 AUTO grip module, a 5” Bull Barrel, flat XSERIES trigger with a 90-degree break, Nitron finished stainless steel optics ready slide compatible with a ROMEO2 and RMR optic with front and rear serrations, and XRAY3 Day/Night sights. The P320-XTEN ships with (2) 15round steel magazines and is optimized for use with the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO2 open reflex red dot sight.

SIG SAUER P320-XTEN:

Caliber: 10mm

10mm Overall length: 8.5 inches

8.5 inches Overall height: 5.6 Inches

5.6 Inches Overall width: 1.3 inches

1.3 inches Barrel length: 5 inches

5 inches Sight Radius: 6.8 inches

6.8 inches Weight (w/magazine): 33 oz.

The SIG SAUER P320-XTEN is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the SIG SAUER P320-XTEN or to watch the product video with visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across eleven locations. For more information abo ut the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.