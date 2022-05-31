Swagger Stalker Lite & QD42 Bipods Now at Academy

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Swagger Bipods, the makers of the most innovative, adaptable, durable, and versatile bipods, has quickly become a favorite amongst hunters and shooters. Now shooting enthusiasts can find their favorite Swagger in Academy Sports and Outdoors, one of the nation’s leading sports and outdoor activities stores.
The Stalker Lite and the QD42 are among the top products in Swagger’s lineup. Swagger Bipods is proud to announce that the Stalker Lite and QD42 models are now available for purchase in Academy Sports and Outdoors, both online and at their retail locations.
Stalker Lite Bipod
The Swagger Bipod Stalker Lite is designed for hunters who are constantly on the move in search of the perfect shot opportunity. The Stalker Lite is a lightweight and compact shooting sticks that are made to adapt quickly to any terrain and allow the shooter to get on a target faster. The Stalker Lite’s Quick Adapt LT Technology allows the shooter to adjust for height, angle and direction without adjusting knobs, levers, or legs.
- Adjusts from 21″ to 36″
- Compact and Lightweight
- Rapid Deployment
- No Touch Adjustments
- Traverse In Any Terrain
QD42 Bipod
The Swagger Bipods QD42 features Flex Ready Technology, the primary feature that made Swagger the first true hunting bipod. Swagger Bipods now feature the new Stalker QD (Quick Detach) functionality which gives hunters the option to mount the bipod quickly while in the field. The QD42 is also great for mobile hunters who can use the QD42’s standing, kneeling, sitting, or lying positions.
- QD42 can be used on rifles, shotguns, or crossbows
- Adjusts from 14″ to 42.”
- Weight: 15 ounces
Check out the Swagger Stalker Lite and QD42 at www.academy.com
