Swagger Stalker Lite & QD42 Bipods Now at Academy

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Swagger Bipods, the makers of the most innovative, adaptable, durable, and versatile bipods, has quickly become a favorite amongst hunters and shooters. Now shooting enthusiasts can find their favorite Swagger in Academy Sports and Outdoors, one of the nation’s leading sports and outdoor activities stores.

The Stalker Lite and the QD42 are among the top products in Swagger’s lineup. Swagger Bipods is proud to announce that the Stalker Lite and QD42 models are now available for purchase in Academy Sports and Outdoors, both online and at their retail locations.

Stalker Lite Bipod

The Swagger Bipod Stalker Lite is designed for hunters who are constantly on the move in search of the perfect shot opportunity. The Stalker Lite is a lightweight and compact shooting sticks that are made to adapt quickly to any terrain and allow the shooter to get on a target faster. The Stalker Lite’s Quick Adapt LT Technology allows the shooter to adjust for height, angle and direction without adjusting knobs, levers, or legs.

Adjusts from 21″ to 36″

Compact and Lightweight

Rapid Deployment

No Touch Adjustments

Traverse In Any Terrain

QD42 Bipod

The Swagger Bipods QD42 features Flex Ready Technology, the primary feature that made Swagger the first true hunting bipod. Swagger Bipods now feature the new Stalker QD (Quick Detach) functionality which gives hunters the option to mount the bipod quickly while in the field. The QD42 is also great for mobile hunters who can use the QD42’s standing, kneeling, sitting, or lying positions.

QD42 can be used on rifles, shotguns, or crossbows

Adjusts from 14″ to 42.”

Weight: 15 ounces

Check out the Swagger Stalker Lite and QD42 at www.academy.com

About Swagger Bipods:

Swagger Bipods are made in the USA, incorporating numerous unique high-performance features, including our patented Flex Ready Technology built into many of our products. At Swagger, we are confident our bipods will do for you what no bipod has ever done before, and back this claim with our Limited Lifetime Guarantee.

Swagger bipods are also covered by our Shoot With Confidence Guarantee. If your Swagger bipod does not give you more shooting flexibility and more shooting confidence, send the product back to us within 30 days of purchase, with proof of purchase from an authorized dealer, and we will buy it back. No questions asked.