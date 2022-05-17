Wayne Lapierre vs LTC Allen West to Lead the NRA ~ VIDEO

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- I’m Dan Wos, and welcome to another Ammoland News Second Amendment Update.

Former congressman, Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, is challenging Wayne Lapierre for his job as Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association.

A group of former & current NRA board members has called on West to “rescue” the NRA from what they see as poor management. And Allen West answered their call.

The NRA has been under fire from people like New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Some claim that New York is just targeting the NRA because they are the most prominent gun-rights group in the country, while others think that internal corruption led the NRA to the pickle they are in today. AmmoLand News has both sides of the story.

In a report written by long-time NRA protagonist, Jeff Knox, he highlights that Lapierre makes more per month than the average NRA member earns in a year. He also talks about the private jets and all the extravagant spending. Jeff then reports how Allen West was early to publically question Lapierre when allegations of corruption first arose.

That’s one side of the controversy.

Former NRA President, David A Keene takes the other side of the coin. In his AmmoLand News article, he argues that West isn’t the right person to run the NRA. He claims that West is all talk & no action, then highlights some of West’s less than stellar leadership roles. Calling him a “show horse.”

David believes that the group backing West just wants to get rid of Lapierre from the NRA.

In his opinion, Lapierre has done an excellent job defending our gun rights. He believes no one could have done a better job leading the NRA through this firestorm. He believes that we wouldn’t have the 2nd Amendment rights we do today, without Lapierre as the head of the NRA.

Does the NRA need new leadership? Is it time for Wayne to step back and let new blood lead the way? What do you think about the race for executive vice president of the NRA?

