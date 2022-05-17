Wayne Lapierre vs LTC Allen West to Lead the NRA ~ VIDEO

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- I’m Dan Wos, and welcome to another Ammoland News Second Amendment Update.
Former congressman, Lieutenant Colonel Allen West, is challenging Wayne Lapierre for his job as Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association.
A group of former & current NRA board members has called on West to “rescue” the NRA from what they see as poor management. And Allen West answered their call.
The NRA has been under fire from people like New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Some claim that New York is just targeting the NRA because they are the most prominent gun-rights group in the country, while others think that internal corruption led the NRA to the pickle they are in today. AmmoLand News has both sides of the story.
In a report written by long-time NRA protagonist, Jeff Knox, he highlights that Lapierre makes more per month than the average NRA member earns in a year. He also talks about the private jets and all the extravagant spending. Jeff then reports how Allen West was early to publically question Lapierre when allegations of corruption first arose.
That’s one side of the controversy.
Former NRA President, David A Keene takes the other side of the coin. In his AmmoLand News article, he argues that West isn’t the right person to run the NRA. He claims that West is all talk & no action, then highlights some of West’s less than stellar leadership roles. Calling him a “show horse.”
David believes that the group backing West just wants to get rid of Lapierre from the NRA.
In his opinion, Lapierre has done an excellent job defending our gun rights. He believes no one could have done a better job leading the NRA through this firestorm. He believes that we wouldn’t have the 2nd Amendment rights we do today, without Lapierre as the head of the NRA.
Does the NRA need new leadership? Is it time for Wayne to step back and let new blood lead the way? What do you think about the race for executive vice president of the NRA?
Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the "GOOD GUN BAD GUY" series.
West is already a war criminal who retired in lieu of court martial. He’s a perfect fit for a criminal and racketeering organization like the NRA.
Yep an astute & valid data point.
The absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence.
The occluded eye doesn’t see as well as the unclouded eye sees.
“The unclouded eye was better, no matter what it saw.”
Frank Herbert
Nice try. How is he a “war criminal”?
War crimes and UCMJ violations are two different things. No American has ever been tried for a war crime. Every commander has numerous correction methods that he to which he can resort before charging a subordinate with UCMJ violation.
Speed of the leader, Speed of the gang.
A no confidence in anyone in position will bring down any organization. Any elected position needs term limits lest they be corrupted.
LaPierre should have been removed years ago.
Allen West should be put in place to clean house and restore the NRA’s good name by ending the corruption and excessive spending on suits and pay that do not help safeguard and advance our rights.
Does the NRA need new leadership? Is it time for Wayne to step back and let new blood lead the way?
Let me ask you one. Is the Pope catholic?
DDS, usually I’d agree but this current pope Frank is a no good rotten socialist and teaches many things against Catholic theology
LaPierre is just another puppet. Oliver North a Knight’s of Malta member was another. Name one False Flag that the NRA had ever called out ? Just one …. Crickets chirping in a echo chamber. The NRA’s long train of abuses have been noted by millions of Americans who realized it was corrupt & did NOT make any opposition to many UN-Constitutional illegal laws & legislative abuses under color & authority of law. WACO/Ruby Ridge/OK were just glimpe’s into the Deep State’s 5Th column that does exist no matter how many time the MSM cries & plays the conspiracy theory… Read more »
Crazy talk.
To the board:
The members do not trust Wayne. Stop ignoring us, and give us someone we can trust.
Since 95% of the board is in on the grift, I fear any replacement they agree to will not be intended to be in our interest, only to save themselves & resume the grift. But if they choose Col West thinking he’ll be their “boy”, it may not work out that way.
When the NRA under Wayne started endorsing deceptocrat….I mean democrat candidates I knew all I needed to know about him and the NRA. Not another Dime until the NRA has new leadership and proven itself. I canceled my membership and let all of my NRA Instructor credentials expire MANY years ago.
I vote for West. I am a life member. I am not sending in one more dollar until the LaPierre and his cronies are gone.
What irony! A decorated combat officer not having leadership skills. LaPierre has sucked on the NRA’s teat long enough. If West isn’t up to the task, it will soon become evident and he, too, can be replaced. At least the NRA hasn’t had to declare bankruptcy under Lt. Col. West.
It does not matter to me who is at the helm. I will never go back.
A “former,” Life Member.
WLP is a cancer that needs to be excised in order for the NRA to continue to exist. If he cannot be defeated I’d rather the organization cease to exist. If GOA and SAF had the NRA’s funding we would have our 2A rights restored-in-full.
Just the size of his paycheck and perks alone is a drain on the NRA. Does anyone think he is really worth that much? At this point I feel anyone would do a better job.
Why does a supposed supporter of our 2nd ammendment rights need to be paid that much in the first place? He’s done nothing but fleece the members of the NRA for years. It’s time for the corruption to stop. He needs to go. I certainly will not send them anymore money until he’s gone. And I know this is a tiny bit off topic, but the NRA needs to atop having their membership bling manufactured in China. That alone says enough about the decisions made within the board. They are supporting a country that wants our second ammendment gone completely.… Read more »
A leader needs to have integrity, LTC West has that. He proved that just by his military career alone. LaPierre has proven the opposite. At one time I believed in LaPierre but with what has happened over the years I have lost confidence in his integrity. He has been using my donation as a cash cow
for personal use. I’m sure he is paid a generous salary, but as with many CEO’s nothing is ever enough, and greed takes over.
And where do you think that paycheck he draws, comes from? Membership dues!! So either way, he’s destroying the NRA.
AGAIN! Show me the list of INFRINGEMENTS which the NRA, under Mr. Lapierre has helped to pass AGAINST American Citizens!
I believe there are about 6 to 8 times more infringement laws have been passed while under Mr. Lapierre’s rule.
I stand corrected by the information ‘Russn8r’ has provided below in his response. It IS NOT the JOB of the NRA to INFRINGE Americans’ RIGHTS!
WB’s hate paTROLL downvoted you for agreeing with me. Amusing.
Like all of you I’ve been following these events for what seems like forever. I’ve read the accolades for LaPierre and the accusations and I believe the old adage, where there’s smoke there’s fire. If read specific charges leveled against LePierre and also read where he has essentially acknowledged these charges. What I find very disturbing is when I read comments from LaPierre supporters I they never provide one iota of evidence refuting the accusations of funds misappropriation, cronyism, mismanagement etc. All you folks that are supporting LaPierre, how about some facts to backup your position.
Life Member
Maybe I’m too loyal for my own good but I have always admired Wayne Lapierre and still do. I also feel the same about Lt. Col West but like his run against Gov. Abbot, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.
It’s Broke AND at the rate WLP and the BOD are spending, the NRA’s coffers will soon be as empty as Fort Knox’s Gold Depository!
All current NRA members need to demand a refund of their membership dues in full. They don’t deserve our support anymore. They’ve violated our trust and admitted it.
It is painful to say this, but just perhaps the NRA has outlived its usefulness. With GOA and SAF actually doing the hard work for gun owners, maybe we no longer need the NRA. The NRA has folded or compromised on too many issues and done so at great expense under LaPierre. My money now goes to those who don’t abuse my donation.
At this point I’m pulling for the New York Attorney General taking out Wayne once and for all and his hench-people. An Endowment Life Member
I’m an Endowment life member also #30645853 and I find your statement (and your hero AG James) repulsive.
I’m a Patron life member and believe that James might, in the long run, be doing the NRA a favor by removing Wayne and possibly the board. She has already been barred by the court from taking down the NRA as an entity.
James reasons for wanting to destroy the NRA are far different than ours. She despises the 2nd Amend.,firearms and gun owners. We despise the thieves and the scum who’ve destroyed the once great NRA.
True, yet it would be amusing if she ended up being NRA’s savior & greatest fundraiser – unintended consequences; now she seeks individual scalps & restitution after the judge quashed her plan to dissolve NRA. Something members would never have been able to pull off.
She’s not his hero. Strawman
Well that is a lose lose situation
LaPierre is everything wrong with the NRA. He is the author of every compromise, every surrender that has held back the 2A community for decades! NO EVP SHOULD BE IN THAT OFFICE FOR MORE THAN A DECADE; WE NEED TERM LIMITS!
Expanded. Enjoy
Allen West is still not the man for the job my personal opinion. He does have a great military career to bring to the table. That would be his undoing with those in Washington in the political venue. He will be attacked from all sides and his career will be tarnished as democrats have no moral compass. Truthfully I would be more inclined to see a women with a impressive background apply for the title. Since 2019 more women have applied for handguns in America than ever before . I believe if you are going the shake up those opposed… Read more »
how about colin noir? kind of a left field hit ,but he is a lawyer and loves guns, we need someone who knows how to delegate and listen
Not familiar with that name I will check that out
Thanks
He is a fine pick and a great guy, however, he’s not running. Wishing for Superman when all we’ve got is Batman will not help. West may not be perfect but he’s a billion % better than Wayne.
He will not be running – West is.
‘Colin Noir’ is his internet name. I do not know his REAL LIFE name. However, I believe HE WOULD BE a GOOD CHOICE!
As Jeff Knox pointed out – Allen West is the man who would take the job. He is the only opposition running. He was ousted from the NRA for daring to question King LaPierre. How about we get behind him instead of trying to promote people who will not be running. Or would you rather just leave Wayne at the wheel until the NRA goes completely down the tolit?
No one could’ve done a better job: of keeping “gun free” zones in “carry” laws, pocketing our $, bankrupting NRA & leading it into this firestorm.
Let’s Go LaPew!
Regardless of accomplishments or abilities, when a person in business becomes the long-standing issue, instead of the issues being the issue, that person should step asside. Ditto for politics.
I agree sir The issue is how we all view the NRA do to the misdoings of the CEO and his staff. I myself can not say that the NRA is doing a stellar job these days. Money is the evil that has corrupted a once grand organization that all firearms enthusiast were proud to be part of.
Today that is not so !!!!!!
Exactly! LaPierre should have had the decency to step down long ago for the good of the NRA. He’s clinging to the position with his fingernails and it is not helping anything. No matter what anyone thinks of Wayne his credibility is shot to crap. As you so rightly pointed out – he IS the issue.