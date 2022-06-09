Tactical Deals: 5.11 Tactical Alliance Pant Ast Colors $39.49each FREE S&H 2 or More

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 5.11 Tactical is having a sale on the popular Alliance Pant in assorted colors with a great size section at just $39.49 Buy two or more and you can get FREE shipping.

5.11 Tactical Alliance Pant

Fit, performance and looks work as one in our Alliance Pant, where slim fit meets a touch of vintage style. The Cavalry twill material is a modern mix tailored for comfort throughout the day. The fixed waistband pant includes hidden pockets to the rear for mags and phones. Traditional utility-style hand pockets with Traverse™ fabric reinforcement insets provide fast access up front.

Body: 98% cotton/2% elastane calvary twill, 9.5-oz, two-side brushed, enzyme stone wash and softener

Pocketing: 87% polyester 13% elastane plain weave Traverse™, 4.7-oz

Fixed waistband

Traditional utility-style hand pockets with woven fabric reinforcement insets, and additional patch pocket on right side

Back body patch pockets with button flap closure

Back yoke mag pockets

Reinforced belt loops

Front/back knee articulation

Logo buttons at center front and back pockets

7 pockets

Slim fit

Imported

Double-reinforced belt loops maximize durability and button-flap closures on both back pockets ensure security for essentials.