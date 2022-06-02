|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has great prices on a ten (10) pack of Amend2 AR15 223 Rem/5.56 NATO 30 Rd Magazines at just $6.93 each and $11.99 Flat Rate shipping. The more you buy the more you save on shipping. These have surprisingly good reviews, should MagPul be worried? Check prices here and online here.
Amend2 AR15 223 Rem/5.56 NATO 30 Rd Magazines
The Amend2 AR15 Mod 2 is a sturdy polymer magazine with a textured grip, anti-tilt follower and heavy duty non-corrosive stainless steel spring. It is a light, durable and excellent alternative to the standard M4/M16 USGI aluminum magazine. Made in the USA.
- Sturdy Impact resistance polymer with textured grip
- Anti-tilt super follower
- Heavy duty, non-memory, and non-corrosive stainless steel spring
- Material able to cerakote
Made in the U.S.A.
Ammo Deals: AMEND2 AR15 30 Rnd Magazine MOD-2 10-Pack $69.39 Flat Rate S&H
I have a lower which must be a little out of spec. Empty P-mags do not drop free without shaking or a tiny tug. Steel or alum8num does drop, possibly from being slicker. Anyone experienced with hexmags have an idea how they compare?
Of course if I start practicing retaining empty mags instead of dropping them, it won’t matter anyway.
Could be the magazine release assembly.or.maybe just the spring. My AR10 does that too but no big deal with empty mags. I don’t think your lower is out of spec.
Can these be used in a Smith & Wesson AR 15 Sport 5.56 that uses PMAG 30? The PMAG’s work well but it’d be nice to have extra magazines.
Now this is the price of a 30 rd. mag that makes sense. I own a 4 pack of these and they are very good. I even have a couple of ten rounders and have never had a glitch with them either. I have one ten rounder that has had itself loaded for 13 months and it functioned flawlessly after that. The only problem I have with them is that I paid more for the ten rounders than these are selling for now.
Why Are they Selling them SO CHEAP? Do they KNOW Something WE DON’T? Like =They got a LETTER From the Fed’s / ATF? warning them to STOP PRODUCTION ON ALL MAG’S for AR- RIFLES OVER 10 ROUNDS???????I can Only Imagine If I were A Manufacturer of Magazines & at the Current Time Having a “TYRANNICAL DICTATOR” & A “bully of the Likes of the ATF> BANNING ALL MAGAZINES for All Semi-Auto Firearms Which Hold More Than “ten rounds” (in our federal Courts As we speak!) if I had An INVENTORY So High that IF & WHEN these TYRANNICAL LAWS Take… Read more »
Pay cash and leave no info. As with FRT AFT will demand sales records so they can pursue existing owners. I certainly have no plan to “turn them in.” Even if Kackla gets her way and adds standard mags to NFA. Stainless pistol mags cost quite a bit more than AR mags and i’m not handing those over either. 10 years plus $250k each for possession —>> getting caught is no5 an option. These idiots are working as hard as they can to inspire insurrection.
Do the magazine’s lips handle being stored long term fully loaded? Do they take any dust covers?