Gun Deal: ANDERSON AM-15 5.56 Bravo Co BCMGUNFIGHTER Rifle +Magazine $395.39 FREE S&H

Kentucky Gun Co with a price on the ANDERSON AM-15 5.56 16″ Bravo Company BCMGUNFIGHTER™ PMCR M-LOK® Rifle and a Lancer L5AWM Magazine for $395.39 with FREE shipping.

ANDERSON AM-15 5.56 16″ Bravo Company BCMGUNFIGHTER™ PMCR M-LOK® Handguard Lancer L5AWM Mag

This Complete Lower Includes an Assembled Lower, Lower Parts Kit, Buffer Tube, & Buttstock Assembly.

The AM-15 Stripped Lower Receiver is American made with superior quality for less! Anderson lower receivers are CNC machined from a high-strength, 7075 T6 aluminum forging for reliable performance and outstanding durability. Machined to Military Specifications & Standards and marked “Multi-Cal ” to be used with multiple calibers on the AR-15 platform. This Lower Receiver comes in type III black hard anodize.

This Lower Receiver comes with Anderson’s Lower Parts Kit for AM-15 installed. Includes the following: Bolt Catch, Bolt Catch Plunger, Bolt Catch Roll Pin, Bolt Catch Spring, Buffer, Retainer, Buffer Retainer Spring, Disconnect, Disconnect Spring, Hammer, Hammer Pin, Hammer Spring, Magazine Catch, Magazine Catch Button, Magazine Catch Spring, Pistol Grip (A2 style), Pistol Grip Lock Washer, Pistol Grip Screw, Pivot Pin, Pivot Pin Detent, Pivot Pin Detent Spring, Selector, Selector Detent, Selector Detent Spring, Takedown Pin, Takedown Pin Detent, Takedown Pin, Detent Spring, Trigger, Trigger Guard, Trigger Guard Roll Pin, Trigger Pin, Trigger Spring.

Comes Assembled with a Mil Spec Buffer Tube Kit. This includes: 6 Position Buffer Tube, End Plate, Castle Nut, Carbine Length Buffer and Spring (Music Wire).

SPECIFICATIONS

Complete Upper Assy., AM-15, 5.56, 16″, Bravo Company BCMGUNFIGHTER™ PMCR (Polymer M-LOK® Compatible Rail)*, Carbine Length, BCG & Charging Handle Included

Complete AM-15 Lower

1 – Lancer L5 Advanced Warfighter Magazine (AWM®) Magazine