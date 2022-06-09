Armed Citizens Defend Themselves and Their Family

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

It is a few hours after dark on a Monday night. Your ex-boyfriend is stalking you. You recently moved to this new apartment to escape from him. Your children are here in your home. So are some other adults. You hear someone beating on your front door. It is your ex-boyfriend. You don’t open the door. You shout for him to go away. He says he is going to kill all of you.

You own a gun. You’re armed tonight. Your attacker shatters the doorframe and the door swings open. He forces his way inside your apartment. You shoot him once in the chest. He stops, turns, and goes back outside.

You step back and call 911. Police arrive several minutes later. You put your gun away and you check on your children. Police arrest your attacker outside your home. Emergency medical services declare your attacker dead at the scene. You give the police a brief statement. Police interview the other adults in the home.

You are not charged with a crime.

You are watering the plants in your front yard. It is after work on a weekday when a stranger runs up to you. He shouts at you to give him the keys to your car. He says he has a gun.

You pull the keys from your pocket, and the robber grabs them. You hang on, but you also grab your firearm from its holster and press the trigger. Your attacker drops your keys and runs. You back away and call 911.

You give the police a description of your attacker. Police arrested him the next day. He is charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm, false imprisonment, and burglary with assault or battery. He is also wanted for outstanding warrants from two other counties. His bond is set at $200,000.

You take care of a 93-year-old retired doctor. It is almost sunset when you notice someone in the backyard behind the doctor’s home. You ask the doctor to stay inside while you go investigate. You see a man bringing food, bedding and his belongings into the backyard. You shout at him and ask him what he is doing. The stranger draws a gun and points it at you. Your attacker moves toward you.

You own a gun. You have your concealed carry license. You’re armed today. You present your firearm. You shoot your attacker until he drops his gun. Now you stop shooting and step back. You call 911 and ask for police and medical help.

You holster your gun when the police arrive. Emergency medical services take your attacker to the hospital. You give a statement to the police. They look at the attacker’s belongings and say he is a homeless man from the park across the street. Police take the attacker’s gun as evidence. Your attacker dies at the hospital.

You check on your doctor. He is upset but isn’t injured.

You are not charged with a crime.

The sun has just come up on a Friday morning. You hear glass breaking downstairs. You grab your gun and call 911. You walk downstairs to see what is happening. A stranger is breaking your windows and trying to get into your house. He smashes through a storm door and then through your second door. You scream for him to go away. You fire a warning shot. The intruder opens the door and enters your house. You shoot the intruder one time. Now he stops. You stop shooting and step back.

Police arrive a few minutes later and you put your gun down. Emergency medical services declare your attacker dead at the scene. Your bullet traveled along your attacker’s arm and into his chest. Police said they were already on the way to your neighborhood after your attacker smashed windows on your neighbor’s house.

You are not charged with a crime.

