Armed Defense at Home and as You Drive

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

You work nights as one of the desk clerks at a motel. One of the guests was asked to leave a few days ago because he was always intoxicated. He comes back a few minutes before midnight and asks to speak to another guest in the hotel. The news reports don’t explain why, but the former guest gets angry and starts throwing the furniture around and breaking things. He grabs a female clerk and everyone shouts for him to stop. The attacker pulls a knife and threatens everyone. You’re armed. You are carrying concealed tonight. You present your firearm and shoot the attacker. He lets go of your co-worker and backs away. You call 911 and ask for help.

Police arrest your attacker and take him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He faces three charges of aggravated assault. Some news reports say the police dispatcher told you that no officers were available to respond to your 911 call.

You are not charged with a crime.

You are at home with your girlfriend. It is 4 in the morning when you hear sounds from inside your house. You get out of bed, grab your gun, and go see what is happening. You see a stranger in your house. He is armed. You shoot at each other. Your attacker is hit in the chest by several of your gunshots. He stops shooting so you stop shooting. He falls down. The second robber runs away. The news report says that deputies responded to a call of a burglary in progress, so you or your girlfriend may have called the police before the gunfight.

You stay at the scene and tell the police what happened. The police pick up the attacker’s firearm. Your attacker is declared dead at the scene. Police interview both you and your girlfriend. You are not charged with a crime. The police are looking for the second robber.

It is mid-morning when you hear the sounds of breaking glass. You grab your AR rifle and go see what is happening. There is a stranger in the middle of your house. You tell him not to move. His female accomplice runs away. You let her go. You call 911.

Police arrest your intruder. You point out the broken glass near your front door. Police take your intruder to jail and search the neighborhood for the second robber.

You are not charged with a crime.

You are a woman and you drive for a rideshare company. It is a half-hour before midnight when you drop a ride at a motel. The passenger gets in his car and tries to block you in the motel parking lot. You drive around him and he follows you. You pull into a shopping center parking lot. Your pursuer gets out of his car and moves toward you. You present your firearm and shoot him. Now he stops.

Your attacker claimed to be an off duty policeman. In fact, he is a 21 year old male with drugs in his car. He is taken to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. He is arrested for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, marajuana, and drug paraphernalia. He is held in jail awaiting bond.

A discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.