Blazer Brass 9mm 115gr FMJ Ammunition – King of Affordable Ammo ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In the modern world of firearms, the ultra-prolific 9mm cartridge is often taken for granted; it has been a staple of defensive, competitive, and recreational shooting for so long no living shooters can recall a time before it.

And it’s a shame so many overlook it, because, for all the talk of crazy custom calibers and new improved designs, few calibers strike the balance of affordability, soft recoil, and excellent accuracy of the common 9mm parabellum round. And no example of this round better typifies these qualities than the Blazer Brass 9mm 115gr FMJ.

Blazer Brass 9mm 115gr FMJ Ammunition

If you’ve ever been to a sporting goods store, or rental range you’ve undoubtedly seen and likely shot this round. It’s the round that I have used thousands of times in dozens of firearms to increase my proficiency and test the accuracy and reliability of countless firearms. In many ways, it’s like the Honda Civic of ammunition: cheap, reliable, and prolific.

Originally developed by Georg Luger in 1901, 9x19mm AKA 9mm parabellum AKA 9mm Luger is a pistol/sub machinegun round intended for use in the German military. It was derived from the previous German military round 7.65x21mm round that P08 Parabellum and C96 Mauser pistols were chambered in.

The history of the round is actually fascinating, and well beyond the scope of this article. If you’d like to learn more, check out our excellent article/video on the history of 9mm written by the brilliant and talented Logan Metesh.

Speaking of scope, the size of my testing sample when it comes to this round is so massive that I couldn’t possibly hazard an accurate guess to how many rounds it is comprised of. But to give you a rough idea, I’ve shot this round for more than 10 years through more guns than I can remember – many of which were select-fire weapons like submachine guns – and in all that time I’ve never had a single round fail to detonate or be unsafely loaded.

Accuracy from the round is also excellent. For 99% of handgun shooters, this round is more accurate than they are. So it won’t be a limiting factor for competition or practice at the range.

Verdict

At today’s prices, I’ve likely fired enough rounds of Blazer Brass to buy a new car. And despite this, I wouldn’t trade the experience for any amount of money. Because it was through this experience that I came to truly know firearms, my capabilities as well as the limitations of firearms in general. As such, I can’t recommend it enough.

Yes, there are better rounds for self-defense, suppressor use, or bullseye shooting. But for shooters looking for a budget-friendly round that never fails to go boom, the Blazer Brass 9mm 115gr FMJ round is second to none. So if you’re a new shooter hovering over the, “buy now” button on your favorite ammo website with trepidation you can relax. Blazer Brass 9mm is a quality, affordable round that if your budget allows, you should always purchase over less expensive steel-cased ammo.

