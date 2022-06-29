Tactical Deals: Brownells AR15 Bolt Carrier Group 5.56 Nitride MP $79.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Another doorbuster price on a tried and true performer with no hoops to jump or coupon codes needed. Brownell’s has the lowest price on the web for a rock-solid BCG. Pick up the Brownells AR15 Nitride Bolt Carrier Group for 5.56 NATO for just $79.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Brownells AR15 Bolt Carrier Group

A Bolt-Carrier Group Purpose-Built to Run Reliably in Your AR-15.

Whether you’re looking to finish off a new AR-15 build or you need a spare bolt-carrier group to have on-hand as a ready replacement (always a good idea), Brownells has you covered with its AR-15 Bolt Carrier Group. This ready-to-roll BCG is built to provide dependable operation in any AR-15 chambered in 5.56 NATO, .223 Remington, or 300 Blackout.

Each Brownells AR-15 Bolt-Carrier Group features a bolt machined from 9310 tool steel, which is heat-treated and shot-peened. The carrier itself is machined from 8620 hardened steel. Both of these components, as well as every other part in the bolt-carrier group, are finished in a nitride coating. Every bolt is magnetic-particle inspected and features a torqued-and-staked gas key.

With each Brownells AR-15 Bolt-Carrier Group, you’ll receive the bolt, bolt carrier, gas key, firing pin, cam pin, firing pin retaining pin, and an extractor with the necessary spring and rubber insert. This bolt-carrier group will work with any cartridge based on the 5.56 NATO case, and it is not designed for use in full-auto lower receivers.