Caldwell High Caliber AR500 Steel Targets Starting @$19.99 FREE S&H Orders $25+

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Need some new AR500 steel targets, Amazon has Caldwell High Caliber AR500 Steel Targets Starting at $19.99 with FREE shipping and returns on orders $25.00 or more.

Caldwell High Caliber AR500 Steel Targets

Caldwell’s bright, easy-to-see AR500 steel targets come in all shapes and sizes for competition, training, and recreational use.

Rated up to 3,000 FPS impact velocity

Rated up to 3,500 foot pounds impact energy

3/8″ Thickness

Made of hardened steel, these targets can withstand thousands of rounds and are easy to add to any range setup.