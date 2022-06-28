California Ignores SCOTUS and Pushes Gun Control

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last week, the United States Supreme Court handed down a huge victory for gun owners, confirming what has been known all along: that the 2nd Amendment is not a second class right and should not be treated as such. However, the California legislature is continuing their quest to completely undermine this inherent right to self-defense. Further, in the wake of California Attorney General Bonta issuing a legal alert in response to the Supreme Court decision that issuing authorities can no longer require “good cause” for concealed carry permits, he is simultaneously amending a bill (SB 918) in the legislature to completely undermines carry permits in California.

Tomorrow, three policy committees will hear anti-gun bills. Three additional bills (SB 915, 1327 and 1384) are now eligible for votes on the Assembly floor after advancing from the Assembly Appropriations Committee last week. The bills on the Senate floor are still eligible for votes at any time. Please click the buttons below to take action on these bills.

Assembly Judiciary Committee at 8:00AM on June 28th

Senate Bill 505, introduced by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-9), makes a person who owns a firearm strictly civilly liable for each incident of property damage, bodily injury, or death resulting from the use of the firearm. Additionally, the legislation requires a firearm owner to obtain and continuously maintain insurance as well as keep evidence of this coverage with the firearm at all times.

Assembly Public Safety Committee at 9:00AM on June 28th

Senate Bill 918, introduced by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-25), will be amended to defy the recent Supreme Court ruling placing significant reforms to California’s existing conceal carry laws. The amendments are expected to greatly reduce places where people can lawfully carry, as well as create additional costs and barriers to obtaining a permit. *At the time of this posting, the amendments were not publicly available.

Senate Public Safety at 9:00AM on June 28th

Assembly Bill 1227, introduced by Assembly Member Marc Levine (D-10), was gutted and amended to contain language from Assembly Bill 1223. It places an excise tax of 10% on the sales price of a handgun, and places an 11% excise tax on the sales price of all long guns, rifles, firearm precursor parts and ammunition. These taxes are to be collected from California retailers and placed in a newly created fund for appropriation by the state legislature.

Assembly Bill 2870, introduced by Assembly Member Miguel Santiago (D-53), expands California’s gun violence restraining order to allow additional reporters, to now include faith leaders, roommates, dating partners, and additional family members, out to the 4th level of consanguinity and affinity (this could include out to the first cousin in-law or a great-great-grandparent).

Eligible for Assembly Floor

Senate Bill 915, introduced by Senator Dave Min (D-37), bans state officers or employees, operators, lessees, or licensees from entering into any agreement to allow for the sale of any firearm, firearm precursor parts, or ammunition on property that is owned, leased, occupied, or operated by the state.

Senate Bill 1327, introduced by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-18), creates a private right of action that allows individuals to file civil suits against anyone who manufactures, distributes, transports, sells, or imports firearms banned in California, as well as precursor firearm parts. Current law already allows for remedies for illegal activities by firearm dealers and manufacturers.

Senate Bill 1384, introduced by Senator Dave Min (D-37), as amended, requires all licensed firearm dealers to have a digital video surveillance system meeting certain standards, and to have general liability insurance coverage of at least one million dollars.

