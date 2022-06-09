Delaware Advances Gun Ban and Age Discrimination

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the House Administration Committee voted to advance House Bill 450, to ban many commonly-owned firearms, and House Bill 451, to deprive young adults of their Second Amendment rights. The Committee allowed individuals who traveled to Dover only one minute of testimony in the hearing. When the constitutionality of these bills was brought up by witnesses, Democratic members of the Committee commented that it was time for the courts to decide. They will now go to the full House for further consideration. Please contact your state representative and ask them to OPPOSE House Bills 450 and 451.
CLICK HERE TAKE ACTION!
House Bill 450 imposes a Maryland-style ban on many commonly-owned rifles, shotguns, and handguns that law-abiding citizens use for self-defense and sport. Citizens who own such firearms prior to the ban may continue to possess them, but the burden is on them to prove that they owned them prior. The state will provide the option for owners to apply for certification that banned firearms were owned prior. Banned firearms may only be transferred to direct family members or bequeathed to heirs. They also may only be possessed at, or transported to and from, certain locations, such the owner’s residence, shooting ranges, private property with the property owner’s permission, or licensed firearm dealers.
House Bill 451 discriminates against adults aged 18-20 by prohibiting them from purchasing, owning, possessing, or controlling any firearm or ammunition other than shotguns and shotgun ammunition, unless they have a Concealed Deadly Weapon Permit. This violates the Second Amendment rights of those who are legally adults and are deemed old enough to vote, serve on a jury, enter into binding contracts, get married, and enlist in the military, unless they first pay fees to the government and go through red tape to get their rights back.
Again, please contact your state representative and ask them to OPPOSE House Bills 450 and 451.
About NRA-ILA:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
There are no laws that will disincentivise criminals from harming people, only armed deterent. Politicians and bureaucrats continue to prove they can’t disarm criminals, only their victims.
I know I’m probably in the minority on a site like this, but I do think we should change the law concerning age, making it 21 years old to purchase a firearm. Exceptions could be made for those in active military service. If parents want their 18 year old to have a gun, they could purchase it and give it as a gift, just like any other underage child, and accept some of the responsibility involved. Although there are many exceptions, most 18-20 year old individuals today are not responsible enough. The old days when most grew up on farms… Read more »
“I know I’m probably in the minority on a site like this, but I do think we should change the law concerning age, making it 21 years old to purchase a firearm. Exceptions could be made for those in active military service.”
Not a personal attack, but no.
Just
Say
No
More
Gun
Control
It isn’t hard.
If you get your wish, it will have no effect. Next year (after some other mass murder) people like you will be back asking for just a little bit more “common sense gun control we can all agree on.” It will never end.
So you think that government should be able to take away a person’s Constitutionally protected Right just by function of Congress and a president’s signature. If government could do that, they will diminish every Constitutional Right when ever they have the votes.
“Today’s youth are soft and often spoiled.”
I encourage you to get out and meet a better class of young people.
You can either be a “proud supporter of the Second Amendment” or you can support infringements like banning people from buying firearms but you can’t do both.
Democratic state of affairs
More laws do not mean less crime Not enforcing the law is now a democratic policy.
More enforcement of the law creates a environment that criminals dislike the democrats and the elected keep making the same mistakes over and over for political theater. Pandering for votes from those who remain attached to a party that has no moral values .
Harris The vice president believes abortion up to the day birth is the right choice. Biden does not know what day it is he has to be told what to say.