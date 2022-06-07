Delaware: Committee Hearing Gun Ban on Wednesday

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Wednesday, at 11:00 am, the House Administration Committee will hear House Bill 450, to ban many commonly-owned firearms, and House Bill 451, to deprive young adults of their Second Amendment rights. If you wish to view or participate in the hearing, which will be available in person or by video conference, you may find information here. Please contact committee members and ask them to OPPOSE House Bills 450 and 451.

House Bill 450 imposes a Maryland-style ban on many commonly-owned rifles, shotguns, and handguns that law-abiding citizens use for self-defense and sport. Citizens who own such firearms prior to the ban may continue to possess them, but the burden is on them to prove that they owned them prior. The state will provide the option for owners to apply for certification that banned firearms were owned prior. Banned firearms may only be transferred to direct family members or bequeathed to heirs. They also may only be possessed at, or transported to and from, certain locations, such the owner’s residence, shooting ranges, private property with the property owner’s permission, or licensed firearm dealers.

House Bill 451 discriminates against adults aged 18-20 by prohibiting them from purchasing, owning, possessing, or controlling any firearm or ammunition other than shotguns and shotgun ammunition unless they have a Concealed Deadly Weapon Permit. This violates the Second Amendment rights of those who are legally adults and are deemed old enough to vote, serve on a jury, enter into binding contracts, get married, and enlist in the military, unless they first pay fees to the government and go through red tape to get their rights back.

Again, please contact committee members and ask them to OPPOSE House Bills 450 and 451.

