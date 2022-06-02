Delaware Lawmakers Plotting Gun Ban

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- With less than three weeks left in the session, lawmakers in Dover are working on pushing additional infringements to Second Amendment rights when they return from recess next week. They are in the process of drafting a so-called “assault weapons” ban bill, to ban many commonly-owned rifles, shotguns, and handguns that law-abiding citizens use for self-defense and sport. Please contact your lawmakers and ask them to OPPOSE any gun bans.

