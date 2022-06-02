Delaware Lawmakers Plotting Gun Ban

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- With less than three weeks left in the session, lawmakers in Dover are working on pushing additional infringements to Second Amendment rights when they return from recess next week. They are in the process of drafting a so-called “assault weapons” ban bill, to ban many commonly-owned rifles, shotguns, and handguns that law-abiding citizens use for self-defense and sport. Please contact your lawmakers and ask them to OPPOSE any gun bans.
Democrats are creating this environment were the public is now in danger. This is a plan of action to impose new laws to continue to disarm we the public. Where are the republican lawmakers voices they have become sheep following the global agenda.
Those elected are just people who can be removed from office for abuse of power it is about time we enact our own right as Americans
The socialist scum is directly behind these mass shootings to achieve those ends. They will never disarm this country and will eventually see that. The next bullshit they will say is that pro-2A law-abiding gun owners are domestic terrorists and racists. It’s coming!
Merrick Garland is piece of work thank god he never made it to the supreme court under Obama’s nomination. There are those in the deep state protroling social media as influencers looking for the weak minded who will carry out these attacks.
Social media is socialism which the democrats refuse to place limitations on by demanding our first amendment rights be protected. It is no secret how facebook played a major role in the 2020 election by limiting the speech of those that disagreed with their political views