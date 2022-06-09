Drugged & Naked Hunter Biden, Hookers & Handgun Malarky ~ VIDEO

WARNING: Video Links are NOT safe for work. Viewer discretion is advised.

Washington, DC –-(AmmoLand.com)- While Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill are making the mother of all pushes in a last-ditch attempt to pass a wishlist of oppressive gun control bills.

Joe’s disgusting and revolting son Hunter just became even more disgusting and revolting, if that is possible. In fact, Hunter has cornered the entire disgusting and revolting market, while breaking basically every rule of gun safety.

In a 2018 [NSFW] video obtained by the Marco Polo Research Group, (linked below) that I wish I could somehow unsee, the idiot son of our demented 46th president can be seen wearing nothing but a smile and a condom while cavorting about a motel room with a hooker, a handgun, and of course, his signature crack cocaine.

Hunter’s cocaine addiction has been well documented. He was a once commissioned ensign in the Navy Reserve but only served for like a minute because he failed a whiz quiz for – you guessed it – cocaine.

The sound quality of the video isn’t the greatest, but what makes it even more difficult to comprehend are Hunter’s cocaine-fueled verbal interjections, which he delivers at the breakneck speed of a three-round burst. His staccato speech combined with his eyes, which look like two piss-holes I n the snow, make it clear that U.S. President Joe Biden’s son, whom he once described as “the smartest man I know,” is feeling no pain.

As the film opens, Hunter, who is exposed au naturel, plays with himself on a bed while his “date” sparks up. Hunter exits briefly stage left and presumably dons a condom. Thankfully for America, his naughty bits have been pixelated.

After demonstrating to the young lady how he wants her to pose during their upcoming sex romp, Hunter grabs a handgun, which appears to be a Beretta Cougar. As he holds the weapon alongside his right thigh, you can see that the hammer is cocked back into single-action and his finger is on the damn trigger! It’s clear Hunter’s cocaine-addled mind can’t comprehend that he is just a few pounds away from sending either himself or his date to join the Choir Eternal. After a moment, he casually tosses the ready-fire pistol away. Thankfully, it does not discharge.

Much has been written about how Hunter illegally obtained and illegally disposed of his handgun. The video proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that the young Biden lied on his Form 4473 when asked if he was addicted to drugs. In fact, the video should be the ATF’s exhibit #1 in a criminal trial for falsifying the form. Thankfully, for him, not the public at large, charges are unlikely because dad gets to pick ATF’s next director. In fact, as long as there’s a Biden in the White House, Hunter can debauch himself and as many young women as he can afford, completely unabated.

However, as long as he continues to use firearms as sex toys, there’s a good chance his next sex film will debut post-mortem.

About Lee Williams

Lee Williams, who is also known as “The Gun Writer,” is the chief editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project. Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Lee was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, Lee served in the Army. He’s earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop. Lee is an avid tactical shooter.