Ammo Deal: Federal Top Gun 12Gauge 2-3/4″ ShotShell 1Oz 250Rnds $90.82 CODE FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a make-your-own package on Federal Top Gun 12 Gauge 2-3/4″ 1 Oz shotshell ammo, 250 rounds $90.82 with a coupon code & filler item. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

To get this price you need to add the main product and a filler item (can be any item we used a Luth-AR Ar15 Ejection Port Cover Spring) to get your cart over $100.00 so you can use coupon code “AMMOLAND10” at check out.

Products:

Federal Top Gun 12 Gauge 2-3/4″ 1 Oz shot shells

Luth-AR Ar15 Ejection Port Cover Spring

Outstanding Top Gun Accuracy

25 per box

12 gauge loads

Top Gun Line

Break plenty of clay without breaking the bank with Federal Ammo Top Gun shells. Designed for superior performance for high volume shooters, these shells offer outstanding accuracy with an affordable price. The Top Gun line is a staple of the target shooting community and offers the reliability and quality shooters demand.

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.