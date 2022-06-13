Ammo Deal: Federal Top Gun 12Gauge 2-3/4″ ShotShell 1Oz 250Rnds $90.82 CODE FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Federal Top Gun 12 Gauge 2-3 4 1 Oz Ammo Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a make-your-own package on Federal Top Gun 12 Gauge 2-3/4″ 1 Oz shotshell ammo, 250 rounds $90.82 with a coupon code & filler item. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

To get this price you need to add the main product and a filler item (can be any item we used a Luth-AR Ar15 Ejection Port Cover Spring) to get your cart over $100.00 so you can use coupon code “AMMOLAND10” at check out.

Products:

Federal Top Gun 12 Gauge 2-3/4″ 1 Oz shot shells
Luth-AR Ar15 Ejection Port Cover Spring

  • Outstanding Top Gun Accuracy
  • 25 per box
  • 12 gauge loads
  • Top Gun Line

Break plenty of clay without breaking the bank with Federal Ammo Top Gun shells. Designed for superior performance for high volume shooters, these shells offer outstanding accuracy with an affordable price. The Top Gun line is a staple of the target shooting community and offers the reliability and quality shooters demand.

