Final Vote on Steve Dettelbach Could Be As Soon As Monday

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- Steve Dettelbach has successfully made it over the final hurdle with Republican support before his nomination for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Director heads to the Senate floor for a final.

Yesterday, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on a party-line vote on whether to recommend Dettelbach for the Director of the ATF. Eleven Republicans voted against the nomination, and eleven Democrats voted for the Biden nominee. Later the day, the Senate voted to discharge the Dettelbach nomination from the Senate Judiciary by a margin of 52 to 41.

All 50 Democrats in the Senate voted for the Dettelbach nomination to be discharged from the Senate Judiciary. Two Republican lawmakers crossed party lines to clear the way for the Dettelbach nomination to head to the Senate floor for a final vote. Susan Collins (R-MA) and Rob Portman (R-OH) both voted to back Dettelbach. Seven other members of the Senate did not vote.

“Dettelbach unquestionably deserved bipartisan support, but either way he’s going to move forward,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. “We need a fully functional, fully staffed ATF in order for that agency to fulfill its mission of keeping our communities safe from gun violence.”

The vote results mean that Dettelbach’s nomination could face its final floor vote as soon as Monday. With Senator Collins and Portman voting to discharge the nomination from the Judiciary could mean that the former U.S Attorney has the votes to be confirmed.

Steve Dettelbach is President Joe Biden’s second choice for head of the ATF. His first choice was David Chipman. Chipman was a former ATF agent and an advisor for the notorious anti-gun group, Giffords. The opposition to Chipman was so strong that Biden finally pulled his nomination when it became clear that he would not get the votes needed to be confirmed.

Dettelbach’s former career as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio was uneventful regarding gun rights. He has never served as a law enforcement officer in any compacity. He has been working for BakerHostetler on the White Collar Defense and Corporate Investigations team.

Dettelbach does believe in universal background checks, “assault weapons” ban, and magazine limitations. President Biden holds these three ideas as pillars of his gun control plan. Biden recently demoted Marvin Richardson from Acting Director of the ATF after the new rule surrounding unfinished frames and receivers was unveiled at a White House Rose Garden ceremony.

The Senate has confirmed no nominee for ATF Director since George W. Bush’s pick, Carl Truscott, was confirmed in 2004. Former President Barak Obama and Donald Trump tried and failed to get nominees there the confirmation process. Those nominees did not hold beliefs as anti-gun as Dettelbach’s beliefs.

Anti-gun groups have been lobbying for Dettelbach, and pro-gun groups have been trying to stop his confirmation. If Dettelbach makes it through the process, it will give President Biden another tool to use in his war against gun owners. The key to defeating the Dettelbach nomination is for gun owners to contact their Senators and demand that they vote “no” on the Dettelbach nomination.

Gun owners can reach their senators by calling the Senate Switchboard at 202.224.3132.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.