Galco’s Switchback Belt Holster for 6″ Colt Anaconda Revolvers!

Phoenix, Az – -(AmmoLand.com)- Now available for the 6″ Colt Anaconda, the Switchback features a general-purpose hybrid design that combines the best elements of leather and synthetic. The Switchback is fully ambidextrous and can be carried in the strongside or crossdraw positions.

The main body of the holster is constructed of layered synthetics, beginning with an outer layer of durable black ballistic nylon. Beneath that is closed cell foam that imparts structure to the holster body and protection for the firearm in the field. Finally, a layer of 420 denier gunmetal-colored packcloth lines the holster.

An ambidextrous “exoskeleton” made of top grain steerhide allows the belt to be threaded through either side of the holster body in strongside or crossdraw positions, for right or left-hand draw. The retention strap is reversible for ambidextrous use.

The Switchback is a perfect way to pack a full-size pistol or revolver in the great outdoors or on the range.

About Galco International

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of Galco Holsters, the premier American-made brand of superb-quality holsters, belts and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. Women’s holster handbags, tactical slings and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly handcrafted in the USA since 1969.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.