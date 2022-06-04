GALLS Acquires U.S. Patriot Tactical

GALLS®’s recent acquisition of U.S. Patriot Tactical unites the two of the largest multi-channel distributors in the U.S. Military individual market.

Lexington, Ken. (Ammoland.com) – GALLS, the nation’s leading supplier serving America’s public safety professionals, proudly announces the completion of a major acquisition of U.S. Patriot Tactical (“USP”). USP, a military and law enforcement supplier, operates over 63 retail stores worldwide, providing products and gear for U.S. Military service members, law enforcement professionals, and tactical operators.

“After decades of successfully servicing the Public Safety sector, GALLS entered the Military individual market in 2017,” Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS, explained. “The recent acquisition of U.S. Patriot Tactical will give us a combined 77 years of experience serving Public Safety and U.S. Military professionals. GALLS and USP will have the premier sales and service capabilities in the industry.”

U.S. Patriot Tactical founder, Phil Dee stated, “My family founded U.S. Patriot in 2000 to meet the needs of soldiers at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and over the past 22 years we have grown into one of the world’s largest military retailers. We now look forward to joining forces with GALLS, the top distributor of public safety uniforms and equipment nationwide, and together we will continue to serve the military community for years to come.”

Since 1983, GALLS has operated a national distribution network for public safety, law enforcement, and local, state, and national government agencies. The company provides customized, mission-critical uniforms, safety equipment and related gear for law enforcement, fire, EMS, private security, corrections, federal, military and postal professionals.

In 2017, GALLS acquired Patriot Outfitters, entering the U.S. Military individual market. The acquisition combined expertly developed sales channels with state-of-the-art logistics, strong customer and vendor relationships, nationally recognized brands, superior e-commerce solutions, and a talented and professional employee pool. This acquisition brought to Galls 39 on-base stores and an active website; the addition of USP brings an additional 54 on-basestores, nine off-basestores, a dedicated website, and 270 employees headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, making the combined company the largest distributor in the U.S. Military individual community.

Lexington, Kentucky-based GALLS, LLC is “Proud to Serve America’s Public Safety Professionals.” Together with its subsidiaries, GALLS represent the largest distributor of uniform and equipment to public safety personnel, including police, fire, EMS, private security, corrections, federal/military, and postal. Each year, more than one million men and women in the public safety, postal, and public transportation industries depend on GALLS for their essential and robust selection of equipment and apparel, ranging from customized uniforms, sunglasses, and boots/shoes to body armor, handcuffs, medical kits, and light bars. Founded in 1967, GALLS is a trusted resource for fast, convenient, and reliable public safety equipment, supplies, and gear. GALLS is headquartered in Lexington, KY, and boasts an associate team of 1500-plus based throughout the United States that services customers through an award-winning national catalog, convenient eCommerce site, more than 125 dedicated sales reps, 80 locations, and the eQuip agency online solution. Learn more at www.galls.com.