Georgia Senator Jason Anavitarte Receives NRA-ILA Award

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last Saturday, state Senator Jason Anavitarte (R-31) received the Defender of Freedom Award from the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action in recognition of his tireless efforts to defend liberty and protect the interests of law-abiding gun owners and sportsmen in Georgia.

Although his time in the Georgia Legislature only began in 2021, Senator Anavitarte has been a strong and steady advocate for the cherished Second Amendment rights of not just the citizens of his district, but of all Georgians. A Member of the National Rifle Association, Senator Anavitarte has worked tirelessly to be a voice for firearms owners. Since first elected, Senator Anavitarte has taken the lead to preserve and protect the rights of law-abiding firearms owners with his outspoken sponsorship of Senate Bill 319, Constitutional Carry. As a powerhouse freshman Senator, he was instrumental in the development and passage of Georgia’s Constitutional Carry legislation, which was signed by Governor Brian Kemp on April 12, 2022. Without his steadfast dedication, Constitutional Carry would not have passed the Georgia legislature.

Senator Anavitarte has earned an “A+” rating from NRA-PVF, and as a recipient of the NRA-ILA Defender of Freedom Award, he joins an esteemed list of individuals who have gone “above and beyond” in the fight to defend the Second Amendment.

