Gun Control Framework Agreed Upon In The Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- A group of ten Republican Senators has agreed with Democrats on the framework for new gun control measures.

The Republicans were led by John Cornyn (R-TX) at the behest of Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The Democrat side of the negotiation was led by Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT). Senator McConnell lauded the agreement as a solution that would save lives. Gun rights advocates view the agreement as a betrayal of gun owners that have traditionally backed Republicans.

Four of the ten Republicans that helped craft the agreement on the framework for gun control are not running for reelection. Some believe that these Republicans were picked to negotiate to protect other Republicans that have insinuated that they will vote for measures such as Rick Scott (R-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL). These lame-duck Republicans do not have to worry about winning over voters in the next election cycle, giving them more freedom to break from the Republican base.

With the ten Republicans that worked on the gun control framework, Senator McConnell, and the two Florida Republicans, the upcoming bill will have a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. The House of Representatives has a Democrat majority, so no Republican votes will be needed in that chamber of Congress, although some Republicans in the House do back gun control.

2A Death by a Thousand Cuts

The framework includes funding for state-level red flag laws. There will not be a national red flag law, but the framework will incentivize states to pass red flag laws by providing money to jurisdictions that have the laws on the books. Republicans claim that due process and Constitutional protections will be included in these laws, although they did not describe how these protections will be included in the upcoming bill.

The framework also includes enhanced background checks for gun buyers under 21 years old. Juvenile and mental health records will now be checked before a firearm can be transferred to the gun buyer. State databases and local law enforcement records will also be checked before the buyer can take possession of the long gun.

The significant others of people listed as prohibited in the NICS database for domestic abuse will also be listed as prohibited and stripped of their gun rights. Even if that person has a clean record, they will still not be allowed to own a gun. Democrats call this closing the “boyfriend loophole.” Gun rights advocates call it a violation of a person’s Constitutional rights by pushing guilt by association.

The framework also includes a crackdown on straw purchases and gun trafficking. Both are already illegal, and the Senators did not elaborate exactly on this provision. Most think the bill will include enhanced penalties for the two federal gun crimes. What those increased penalties’ will be, has not been worked out yet.

The Senators also claim there will be a crackdown on those dealers who evade licensing requirements. The bill will clarify the definition of a federally licensed firearms dealer (FFL). Right now, a firearms dealer is defined as someone in the business of selling firearms. There is not a set number of firearms sold that requires an FFL. If a person doesn’t buy a gun to resell as a business, that person doesn’t need an FFL to sell a firearm.

Senator Murphy celebrated the agreement as a victory for gun control. He highlighted this is the first gun control legislation that has the votes to pass in the last 30 years. President Joe Biden also thanked the Republican Senators that backed the framework.

Republicans Who Backed the Anti-Gun Measure

The Republicans that agreed to the framework or stated that they would vote for it are listed below:

John Cornyn (TX)

Thom Tillis (NC)

Richard Burr (NC)

Roy Blunt (MO)

Bill Cassidy (LA)

Susan Collins (ME)

Linsey Graham (SC)

Rob Portman (OH)

Mitt Romney (UT)

Pat Toomey (PA)

Rick Scott (FL)

Marco Rubio (FL)

Mitch McConnell (KY)

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.