High Court Ruling In N.Y Gun Case Affirms Right To Bear Arms

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)-Today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court striking down New York’s “good cause” requirement to obtain a carry permit is a long-overdue affirmation that the right to bear arms exists outside the home, and always has, the Second Amendment Foundation said.
“We are gratified that the high court has said there can be no bureaucratic prerequisite to exercising one’s constitutionally-protected right to bear arms,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “For too many generations, New York’s requirement has been the vehicle by which the constitutional rights of average law-abiding citizens have been deprived under color of law.
“Government bureaucrats have routinely been arbitrary and all-too-eager to prevent honest people from having the means to defend themselves against violent crime outside of their homes,” he continued.
“This pattern of exclusivity—allowing only those with wealth and political connections to legally carry guns in public—has been an affront to the constitution for decades, and now officials in a handful of other states with similar arbitrary requirements are on notice they can no longer perpetuate what amounts to an outrage against the constitution. We’ll see how this ruling affects eight other states with similar laws including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.”
SAF congratulated the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association for its victory, and for its daunting determination to see this battle through to its conclusion. This case was only allowed to be brought because of SAF’s 2010 Supreme Court victory in McDonald v. City of Chicago which overturned that city’s handgun ban and incorporated the Second Amendment to be applied to the states through the 14th Amendment.
“We expect bureaucrats and even judges in various courts to resist today’s ruling,” Gottlieb acknowledged. “Too many of them have resisted and even ignored the Supreme Court Heller and McDonald rulings on Second Amendment rights in the past. We’re putting them on notice we’ll be watching for any such misconduct and we won’t be shy about taking legal action especially if New York City officials adopt near city wide ‘sensitive area’ restrictions making it impossible to carry in New York City.
“This is a clear victory for the Second Amendment and law-abiding gun owners,” he added, “and a staggering defeat for the gun prohibition movement and their billionaire financiers. Elitists who have their personal, armed private security have no business trying to undermine the rights of less-privileged citizens whose lives are just as important. Whenever gun prohibition forces lose, average people win, as they did today.”
NYS believes that it is above the law which is disturbing in a state that the crime rate has tripled in just the last year. This fight to own firearms will continue with the biden administration till the end of his stay in the people’s house. Today another blow to Bidens record of no wins all loses with all the players they still are inept. Guns is all they have and it is not working for them this illustrated by the shootings that have happened under this president’s term. As with Obama mass shootings ruled the news cycle along with… Read more »
THIS is why I voted for Trump, and is my only consideration in presidential elections. SCOTUS justices. Period.
Yet since Trump’s 3 “justices” voted to let Biden steal the election, we face new gun control right now, and if a “conservative” dies the court shifts to grabbers. Plus new precedent: State’s right to steal elections.
This carry decision will have the same effect “ConCarry” does in states like Tx & Az: Make Hobbits feel safe enough in The Shire to piss away The Game: Elections. Only 1/3 of Tx Rs bother voting in primaries & they reelect RINO Cornyn. Az Rs felt so safe they pissed away the White House & both senate seats
This is just the first of many excellent SC rulings about to happen. The “good cause” has always been the 2A.
As someone who was pessimistic on the outcome of this landmark case, I must say: I’m exhilarated!!!!
Yea brother!!! Positively ecstatic!!!
Bill,the gun-grabbing socialist trash around the country is going nuts over this ruling. Esp.them mad mommas. Them SOB’s really thought they were on a roll too. I hope the RINO trash senators are paying attention.
I am perpetually amazed that people blindly accept that “Moms” opinions are given weight. Even if a Mom loses a son due to the misuse of a firearm, the perpetrator was raised by some other Mom. They should go after other Moms that did such a poor job of raising their children, not our rights.
Having Justices who correctly interpret the Bill of Rights. Made all the difference. Even Justice Roberts got this one correct. Which in and of itself is surprising considering some of his other votes. This is a prime example of why votes count in an election. For without President Trump being in office and picking Justices who interpreted the Constitution as written. Rulings such as this would have been impossible. Imagine had Hilary Clinton been President and filled the empty seats on the Supreme Court that President Trump did.
Amen
I love the sound of liberal heads exploding!
Yeah, their heads are a-popping! BOOM!
Gotta watch MSNBC CNN and the other fake news networks for a few hours just to get a good laugh, right after Outnumbered.
I won’t waste my time on that. However, what is especially satisfying, according to what I heard, the justices ruled 6-3, meaning one of the liberal justices concurred with the argument of the plaintiffs.
That’s interesting. Here in OreGONE even democrats hunt and like guns.
But at the same time they vote to infringe on everyone’s 2A freedoms.
It makes sense when you realize the ruling was mostly just an affirmation of the equal protection clause. The Second Amendment wasn’t really in question, the ability of the state to say who gets rights and who doesn’t was.
Specifically, what you imply is correct, NYSRPA vs. Bruen, was a narrow issue case. However, it’s arguable with your reasoning.