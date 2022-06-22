Tactical Deals: Hybrid Light Journey 600 Flashlight …just $38.20 FREE S&H 30%+OFF

Hybrid Light Journey 600 Flashlight

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- GoWild with a great price on the Hybrid Light Journey 600 Flashlight at just $38.20 with FREE shipping. That is 30%+ OFF the MSRP and is the lowest price we can find on the web. Check prices online here and over here.

Journey Flashlight Series

Our Journey flashlight series are the most versatile, multifunctional, and rugged flashlights on the market. Each flashlight has a super bright LED light and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be charged via any light source or the microUSB port. With a fully waterproof enclosure, never worry about damaging your flashlight around water or if it starts raining.

  • HYBRID SOLAR RECHARGEABLE: Charge using the built in solar panel outdoors OR indoors under incandescent lighting, OR by connecting via the included USB cable for rapid charge
  • CHARGE OUT TO MOBILE DEVICES: Connect using the included USB cable to charge cell phones and other mobile devices while away from home or during power outages
  • EXTREMELY DURABLE AND WATERPROOF: Tested to 3 meters and it floats so you won’t lose it
  • DUAL MODE: High or Low Beam. Super bright LED shines for up to 35 hours on low beam and 6 hours on high producing 600 lumens of bright white light
  • HOLDS A CHARGE FOR YEARS: Always ready when you need it. Perfect for backpacking, camping any emergency

You can take them anywhere and easily store them in your glovebox, kitchen drawer, garage, or boat.

