Keystone State Teaches About Third-Party Folly

Pennsylvania – -(AmmoLand.com)- Many Second Amendment supporters feel they are in a jam. While it’s obvious Democrats are avowed enemies of our Second Amendment rights, sometimes Republicans are… disappointing to put it mildly. A third party vote can be very tempting in some cases. Well, take a look at the recently-decided Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary, because it provides a good reason to re-think that approach.

Dr. Oz won that election by under 2,000 votes, and those who flash back to 2020 would probable have had a hard time accepting a McCormick win. Still, this close primary will make it harder to beat likely John Fetterman, who will be little more than Schumer’s rubber stamp.

That being said, the reason for the close result is Kathy Barnette, who exploded in the last few weeks with a powerful story on a non-related issue. Depending on your perspective, the anti-Oz/anti-McCormick vote was divided, and thus, we have a close result in a bitterly-fought primary.

We’ve seen this happen before on other races. In 1998, John Ensign came within 400 votes of toppling Harry Reid. A Libertarian candidate drew over 8,000 votes – more than enough to give Reid another term, which was a boon to anti-Second Amendment extremists until Reid retired in 2016.

Or, look at 2020: Jo Jorgenson pulled in votes that were several times the margins in Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona. If Trump took those states, the tied electoral college vote would have put the vote to the House of Representatives. That would have made a lot of difference.

Given the situation in Pennsylvania, this Senate race will be crucial if we are to dethrone Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader. Mitch McConnell has disappointed Second Amendment supporters at times, but when it comes to the United States Senate, the choice is between McConnell and Schumer to run that body.

With anti-Second Amendment extremists vowing to pack the court and nuke the filibuster, can Second Amendment supporters afford to gift them seats that will be close in the upcoming midterms? The answer to that question should be very obvious.

Sometimes, hard decisions are necessary to protect the Second Amendment. That being said, making those hard decisions make all the difference when it comes to defeating anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local level. In this election, the stakes are that high.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.