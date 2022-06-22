Ammo Deals: Magpul PCC PMAG D-50 Gl9 Magazine For Glock $99.95 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells with a great buy on the Magpul PCC PMAG D-50 Gl9 Magazine For Glock for just $99.95 after a coupon code “AmmoLand10” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Magpul PCC PMAG D-50 Gl9 Magazine For Glock

A Dedicated Magazine for Your Pistol-Caliber Carbine

It’s no secret that pistol-caliber carbines have taken the firearm world by storm these past few years, and those guns that run Glock magazines have been some of the most popular options on the market. That’s because Glock pistol magazines, in addition, to being incredibly reliable, also have expanded capacity, and Magpul is building on both fronts with its D-50 GL9 Magazine designed for Glock-compatible pistol-caliber carbines.

Just like the company’s D-50 and D-60 rifle PMAGs, this Magpul D-50 GL9 PCC PMAG uses a similar construction, which makes it proven and reliable. Holding up to 50 rounds of 9mm, the drum configuration of the magazine makes the overall height manageable, and the unit features a ratcheting mechanism that aids in loading. There’s even a rear window that gives you a glimpse of how many rounds are remaining, and a high-visibility follower lets you know when you’re empty.

Each Magpul D-50 GL9 PCC PMAG can be taken apart easily for cleaning and maintenance, and the mag even features a dependable bolt hold-open element. This magazine will lock the bolt to the rear on all guns designed to lock open with a Glock-pattern magazine. Users should be aware that this magazine will not work in Glock handguns, due to the weight of a fully-loaded PMAG. All of Magpul’s magazines are made in the USA.