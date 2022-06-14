Ammo Deals: Magpul PMAG 30 AR/M4 Gen M2 MOE 10 Pack Magazines $99.99 Flat Rate S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Kentucky Gun Co has a ten-pack (10) or MAGPUL PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE Magazine for just $99.99 with flat rate shipping.
PMAG® 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE® BLACK – 10 Pack
The PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE is a 30-round 5.56×45 NATO (.223 Remington) AR15/M4 compatible magazine that offers a cost competitive upgrade from the aluminum USGI. It features an impact-resistant polymer construction, easy to disassemble design with a flared floorplate for positive magazine extraction, resilient stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance, and an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability.
Magpul Original Equipment (MOE) is a line of firearm accessories designed to provide a high-quality, economical alternative to standard weapon parts. The MOE line distinguishes itself with a simplified feature set, but maintains Magpul engineering and material quality.
Made in U.S.A.
FEATURES
- Optimized for use with Colt-spec AR15/M4 firearms
- Impact and crush resistant polymer construction
- Constant-curve internal geometry for smooth feeding
- Anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability
- USGI-spec stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance and field compatibility
- Textured gripping surface and flared floorplate for positive magazine handling and easy disassembly
The GEN M2 MOE is identical in form and function to the older model PMAG except that the optional Impact/Dust Cover is now sold separately.
