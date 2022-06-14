Ammo Deals: Magpul PMAG 30 AR/M4 Gen M2 MOE 10 Pack Magazines $99.99 Flat Rate S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Magpul PMAG 30 AR M4 Gen M2 MOE 10 Pack Magazines Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a ten-pack (10) or MAGPUL PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE Magazine for just $99.99 with flat rate shipping. So buy as many as you like and pay the same flat rate to your door. This is a great opportunity to stock up during these crazy times. Arm-Up, stay frosty and wash your hands...oh wait we’re not doing Covid anymore. You can compare prices here or here.

PMAG® 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE® BLACK – 10 Pack

The PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE is a 30-round 5.56×45 NATO (.223 Remington) AR15/M4 compatible magazine that offers a cost competitive upgrade from the aluminum USGI. It features an impact-resistant polymer construction, easy to disassemble design with a flared floorplate for positive magazine extraction, resilient stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance, and an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability.

Magpul Original Equipment (MOE) is a line of firearm accessories designed to provide a high-quality, economical alternative to standard weapon parts. The MOE line distinguishes itself with a simplified feature set, but maintains Magpul engineering and material quality.

Made in U.S.A.

FEATURES

  • Optimized for use with Colt-spec AR15/M4 firearms
  • Impact and crush resistant polymer construction
  • Constant-curve internal geometry for smooth feeding
  • Anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability
  • USGI-spec stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance and field compatibility
  • Textured gripping surface and flared floorplate for positive magazine handling and easy disassembly

The GEN M2 MOE is identical in form and function to the older model PMAG except that the optional Impact/Dust Cover is now sold separately.

Mag Deals: MAGPUL PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE Magazine 10 PACK $99.99

