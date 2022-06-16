Mesa Precision Arms Announces Aluminum Tikka Bottom Metal

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Manufacture of fine firearms and accessories, Mesa Precision Arms announces the release of their Tikka T3 / T3x aluminum bottom metal. The Mesa Precision Arms replacement Tikka DBM bottom metal is compatible with factory Tikka T3/T3x Lite, Superlite, Hunter, Compact, Tac, Varmint, Forest and Battue series of rifles.

The Mesa Precision Arms replacement OEM Tikka Bottom Metal is precisely machined from 6061 Aluminum to add rigidity to the system, providing additional safety and reliability over the factory offering. This DBM is designed to work flawlessly with factory Tikka magazines and will also work well of most aftermarket magazine options. The trigger guard is the same size as the OEM trigger guard with edges rounded to bring customers a refined look and added comfort.

Users can easily install it without the need for special tools and it is compatible with all models of Tikka T3 or T3x except the latest generation of CTR.

“Our customers have increasingly requested a high quality aluminum bottom metal for their Tikka T3 or T3X. The Tikka stock and factory trigger guard and DBM tend to flex and can sometimes prevent a mag to drop out. Our aluminum replacement ads rigidity and additional safety to an otherwise great rifle platform.” Said John Hakes, CEO Mesa Precision Arms

Features

● Aluminum Trigger Guard for Tikka T3/T3x Lite, Superlite, Hunter, Compact, Tac, Varmint, Forest, Roughtech, Veil, Laminated, and Battue series of rifles.

● Made of 6061 Aluminum

● Hard anodized

● Weighs 2.2 ounces

● Designed and made in the USA!

About Mesa Precision Arms:

Mesa Precision Arms is a veteran-owned company based in Grand Junction, CO that was founded in 2017. Mesa Precision Arms has built its reputation by building custom high quality light weight hunting rifles and has since expanded into lightweight stocks, actions, and other accessories.