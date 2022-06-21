New Hampshire: Gov. Sununu Signs ATV Carry

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NRA applauds Governor Sununu for signing House Bill 1636 into law. This NRA-backed legislation allows individuals to carry a loaded firearm on an OHRV or snowmobile in the Granite State. NRA would like to thank Representative John Burt (R – Hillsborough 39) for introducing this important pro-gun legislation this session.

House Bill 1636: “ATV-Carry” allows the carry of a loaded firearm on an Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) or snowmobile. This legislation also helps to clean up the law from when Permitless Carry was passed and a snowmobile prohibition remained. If you can carry a gun in your vehicle, or on your person, you shouldn’t have to surrender your right to self-defense simply because you’re operating a snowmobile.

Thanks to the strong support of NRA members and Second Amendment supporters this session, ATV Carry is now law in the Granite State!

Stay-tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates on issues affecting our Second Amendment rights.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org