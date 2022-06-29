New Jersey to Vote on Gov. Murphy’s Gun Bans TODAY!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Anti-gun politicians in Trenton will have their opportunity this week to lash out against New Jersey gun owners who secured a major victory last week in the United States Supreme Court. Concealed carry, which for decades has been denied to Garden State gun owners, was reaffirmed as the “law of the land” last week. The state must start issuing permits to qualified gun owners who satisfy objective standards, and the Attorney General was forced to issue an order last week to law enforcement compelling them to stop enforcing “justifiable need.”

Last week, your NRA-ILA also testified against a large package of gun bills in Trenton that included: microstamping, .50 Caliber BMG bans, new FID card requirements and mandatory training, regulation and registration of ammunition and firearms, raising the age to purchase long guns, and bans on body armor, among others. None of these bills will do anything to enhance public safety. In fact, your NRA testified last week in front of both committees in the Senate and Assembly and lamented that there were no school safety or mental health bills on the agenda.

Now, more than ever, it is important to make your voice heard! Please contact your Assembly members and Senator immediately and tell them to vote NO on all of these bills.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org