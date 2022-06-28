NEW This Week on Shooting USA – FASTER Saves Lives

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The FASTER program is intensive training for School Teachers and Staff that qualifies them to carry concealed in schools. It’s time for an update on FASTER that has now trained more than 3,000 Teachers and Administrators who are now carrying in nearly 300 school districts across the country. This week is likely the most important show of this year.

Plus, the M249 SAW is one-man firepower in each Army squad and is now one of History’s Guns.

Then, Fast Flints. The story of the precision gun makers who knew how to speed ignition in the age of Flintlocks. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at a new lower price per month.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 29th Year

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America’s Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com