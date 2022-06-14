NEW This Week on Shooting USA – The Precision Rifle Series 22 Finale

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- This time, it’s Precision Rifle Competition, but with twenty-twos. It’s the PRS Rim-fire Finale, the competition that opens Precision Shooting to more competitors without the cost of centerfire and without the need for a thousand-yard range.

Plus, the story of the US Army’s iconic M-60 machine gun that is now one of History’s Guns.

Then it’s the test of fitness and marksmanship under physical duress at the Tactical Games National Championship. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Match Season is on across the country. You’ll find us on the road tracking the top National Championships. If you see us working, step up and say hello. It will be good to see you out competing.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at a new lower price per month.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 29th Year

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America’s Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com