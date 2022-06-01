New York Dems Introduce Ten-Bill Gun Control Package

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wasn’t the SAFE Act supposed to fix New York’s crime problem? New York City was once a safe city, and years of Democrat-led “bail reform” coupled with never-ending attacks on law enforcement and policing has created a system where criminals are caught and released, and the entire state is being ravaged by crime under this one-party rule in Albany. Anti-gun politicians do nothing except attack law-abiding gun owners, and their biggest attack in years is coming this week!

Today, Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Democrat leaders in the Legislature, announced a sweeping 10-bill package that again stomps on New York gun owners, while doing nothing to enhance public safety. This package includes legislation to further restrict magazines by eliminating grandfathering. They want to raise the age for purchasing a long gun and strengthen “red flag” laws. They have a “clearinghouse bill” so Draconian with its registration and record-keeping requirements that it will drive every dealer out of the state. Under their gun grab, they want to require a license to simply buy a semi-automatic firearm.

This package is topped off with microstamping, a scheme that has not been successfully implemented in a single state and has nothing to do with any of the criminal acts they are purportedly trying to prevent. All of this is an indictment against the SAFE Act, and now they are doubling down on the same failure. They told you 9 years ago that their gun control would make the streets safe. It didn’t, and now they are back with 10 more bills!

While exploiting tragedy to pass their gun ban agenda, they have completely turned their backs on New Yorkers. They have left thriving cities to decay. Even more incredible, there is not one single school safety bill in the mix. That is disgraceful!

New York gun owners need to stand up today! This is the time when you need to make your voice heard. This is the SAFE Act Part 2. Like the SAFE Act in 2013, they are going to do this quickly and largely out of public view. The last scheduled session date is Thursday, June 2. They aim to ram this package through the legislative process and have it signed into law by the end of the week. Don’t let that happen!



Your immediate action is requested! Please contact your state Senator and Assemblymember today, and respectfully request that they oppose ALL gun control bills.

