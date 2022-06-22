U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Assembly Judiciary Committee agenda for today grew overnight. In fact, it doubled. We reported on a package of horrible gun bills yesterday, which became even worse today! Democrats in the Assembly added five more bills late yesterday, and language for the new legislation wasn’t even available as late as this morning.

These are drastic gun bans that include microstamping, a .50 Caliber BMG ban, mandatory training to purchase and possess firearms, body armor legislation, and enhancing penalties for manufacturing firearms.

Even if you contacted your Assembly members yesterday, please do so again! We will only win if you help us sustain pressure. Anti-gun politicians want to overwhelm gun owners and are trying to force you into complacency. Please respond by contacting your Assembly members immediately and tell them to Vote “NO” on all of it!

